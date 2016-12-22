Uncle Sam Loses Billion$ From D.I.Y.

I hear the acronym D.I.Y. (do it yourself) everywhere I go these days, it has put a new face on an old trend called problem solving. I used the D.I.Y. concept to create this publication you’re reading and I even bought into this popular trend, by purchasing a domain name, titled http://www.diy-publishing.com. There, I offer a small press publishing service to indie authors like myself. The D.I.Y. concept is definitely a viral subject and it’s here to stay, although it really never left, D.I.Y. dates back as far as time.











D.I.Y. is an approach you can apply to anything these days, even if it requires some continued education, like learning a new set of skills, or a new craft, to then apply to any project at home or, work. It’s the way to do things these days to save money and can be as equally fun and rewarding. So if you need a project completed, by all means consider the, “do it yourself” concept, instead of using a professional contractor, or an expensive corporate service. The D.I.Y. lifestyle is growing in popularity and whole groups and genres are calling it their own.





What about when a group of people use their D.I.Y. skills and talents to provide an underground service. Example; two work acquaintances are both in need of a service and instead of bargain shopping with local businesses, they begin to collaborate together and hash out the details of their needs. Basically, it’s a “who knows who” discussion, usually by word of mouth, until a solution is found and an arrangement is made. Once everybody is in one accord, the deal is sealed using a trade off of some sorts, using the trusted buddy system and always under the table. This is basic bartering 101, which is the oldest method of doing business in the history of the world and the U.S. federal government despises it.











When the U.S. government agencies calculate economic figures for a given year, such as the gross national product (GNP), they rely on information gathered using regulated reports. These reports are from legitimate income returns, generated by licensed companies, non-profit organizations, and individual taxpayers, this means you and me. What these government agencies cannot use in their economic forecasts however, are the estimated billions and billions of dollars in cash circulating through what’s known as, “the underground economy” and they are not referring to the “black market economy,” that’s a whole other problem the US government is always battling, only to fail annually.





NOTE:

The United States alone was estimated to account for over $2 trillion US Dollars (USD) lost per year from all unreported cash holdings.





It has also been estimated that up to 80% of all US $100 dollar bills printed every year, end up overseas within weeks of their circulation. This includes income generated through illegal means, such as prostitution or, gambling, as well as legitimate, but cash-based activities, such as auctions and Internet related services. The Internet is a large D.I.Y. playground, full of resources. The ‘deep dark net’ markets prosper here as well because, where there’s good, bad usually follows and believe me there are many faces, to the “do it yourself” methodology.











The federal government despises D.I.Y. bartering arrangements and services that are paid using cash, or “under the table,” so to say. It’s all too funny to the average tax payer, to be totally honest, but I’m sure you can see the U.S. government’s dilemma here. This is a market they can’t control and will never able to control in a free democracy like America.





To all you out there living and practicing the D.I.Y. lifestyle, we solute you. Long live all the ‘do it yourself’ projects and bartering arrangements worldwide. “This article is written F.Y.I. promoting D.I.Y. living.





Article From Issue #1 Of Stamina Zine, 2013

