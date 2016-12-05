Twilight World #22

Tis been awhile, so here we go...

"In this latest issue of my perzine, I get all homesick on your ass with an issue long trite, ‘My L. A.’; where I talk about parts of my old hometown. It only gets worse when I go into areas of this urban jungle in detail like Santa Monica, Venice Beach, South Bay and Long Beach (yea, I know the latter isn’t really part of L. A., but I was grasping for straws here). There’s even slightly more room for a sub-plot: old record stores I use to hang-out and barely remember!

This issue is SO jam packed that I only had two pages of reviews and current personal shtick to fill.

20 B&W pages, digest size, $3 price tag. Selective trades....no poetry, no prisoners

Don Fields

266 Ramona Ave.

Grover Beach, CA 93433"