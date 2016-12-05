We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Twilight World #22

Tis been awhile, so here we go...

"In this latest issue of my perzine, I get all homesick on your ass with an issue long trite, ‘My L. A.’; where I talk about parts of my old hometown. It only gets worse when I go into areas of this urban jungle in detail like Santa Monica, Venice Beach, South Bay and Long Beach (yea, I know the latter isn’t really part of L. A., but I was grasping for straws here). There’s even slightly more room for a sub-plot: old record stores I use to hang-out and barely remember!

This issue is SO jam packed that I only had two pages of reviews and current personal shtick to fill.

20 B&W pages, digest size, $3 price tag. Selective trades....no poetry, no prisoners

Don Fields

266 Ramona Ave.

Grover Beach, CA 93433"

Views: 19

Comment

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2016   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service