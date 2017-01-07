Hey so I made this new zine, TraumaRama #1. Here's the Etsy link, but let me know if you want to trade.

This is my first fancy colored cover. I'm really happy about it!

Here's the description:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can be a difficult disorder to manage. Not only do people with PTSD have to cope with the emotional aftermath of trauma, there is significant societal stigma regarding mental illness. In TraumaRama #1, Kari Tervo aims to end the stigma and educate people about PTSD with accounts both honest and academic. She re-frames PSTD symptoms in a positive light, discusses why people with PTSD might be reluctant to discuss their experiences, and explains why psychological science says that campus "trigger warnings" are a bad idea. A presentation of crisis resources and coping skills round out the initial volume of this new zine series, which aims to be part memoir and part educational and support resource.

Let's trade, or buy it on Etsy at Sweet Mayhem Zinery: https://www.etsy.com/listing/503755069/traumarama-1-zine?ref=listin...