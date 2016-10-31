Thoughts Of You - A Dennis Wilson fanzine. Provisional call for submissions

(crossposted from facebook/tumblr & elsewhere)
Needs tweaking a bit more, will prob revise the submissions note/format section. Orig written for a non-fan, literary maga/zine /writers resources type audience, so it's a bit formal.
Thoughts Of You zine - call for submissions. Ongoing/no deadline.
Theme: anything inspired by the life, death and songs/music of Dennis Wilson, and/or his inspiration/contributions/role in The Beach Boys.
Looking for poems, fiction, humour, essays/articles/reviews, diary comics/graphic essays (plus other photos/illustration/comics etc.), and personal fan/fandom stories and tributes. Ideas/suggestions for pos topics: alt history/what if pieces - imagine if he’d gone on that solo tour, /left the band for good, managed to complete & release Bambu, or if he’d lived…, the campaign to have him, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist, fiction inspired by his song lyrics, media portrayals (inc fictional; from Summer Dreams to Love & Mercy and Aquarius), genuine fan encounters and seeing him perform with the band, Two Lane Blacktop and his solo album Pacific Ocean Blue.
Multiple submissions and your previously published work (online or offline) are ok, just include a note &/or link re where it’s already been published. Please include a note with contact info, if your piece is fictional or non-fiction, how you want to be credited or if you want to be anonymous, a short bio (can include a relevant website link/credits) and/or photo (both optional), background note on how/ why your piece is inspired by Dennis Wilson/The Beach Boys (esp for fiction/if not obvious) - also optional.
Format will be pdf download (colour/black & white), and A4 b/w printed zine (with pos a colour printed edition if enough interest & can afford it). Graphics/scans will need to be 300dpi for print edition, less if submitting for pdf only. Submissions/questions/suggestions can be sent to dwzine at gmail dotcom (remove the spaces and change ‘at’ and 'dotcom’ to the usual symbols), or via the facebook page
, or Ask Me Anything
& Zine Submissions
on tumblr. Published contributors will receive a free pdf &/or printed copy of the issue they’re included in.
Issue one is planned to be published next year and any profit from sold copies will be donated to charity (eta2: provisionally grassroots homelessness/anti-poverty related).
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines