Thoughts Of You - A Dennis Wilson fanzine. Provisional call for submissions

Thoughts Of You zine - call for submissions. Ongoing/no deadline.

Theme: anything inspired by the life, death and songs/music of Dennis Wilson, and/or his inspiration/contributions/role in The Beach Boys.





Looking for poems, fiction, humour, essays/articles/reviews, diary comics/graphic essays (plus other photos/illustration/comics etc.), and personal fan/fandom stories and tributes. Ideas/suggestions for pos topics: alt history/what if pieces - imagine if he’d gone on that solo tour, /left the band for good, managed to complete & release Bambu, or if he’d lived…, the campaign to have him, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist, fiction inspired by his song lyrics, media portrayals (inc fictional; from Summer Dreams to Love & Mercy and Aquarius), genuine fan encounters and seeing him perform with the band, Two Lane Blacktop and his solo album Pacific Ocean Blue.



