Third Review for my Sci-Fi Novel Writings In Science

Here is my 3rd Review for my sci-fi novel Writings In Science by Romuald Dzemo.

Highlights:

Writings in Science: A History of the Future can’t be read as a novel with a linear plot; no, it’s a compendium of beautiful writings depicting the future of humankind and the world human beings inhabit.

Tom Hendricks is a gifted writer, and there is no doubt that his stories, essays and drama are very provocative, especially for readers who love rethinking the future. I will surely be going back to read some of my favorite parts.


For FULL Review see blog,
https://musea.wordpress.com/2016/11/14/third-review-for-wis/

