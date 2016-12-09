We Make Zines

'The Screever' issue ten

Hey folks; haven't been on here for a while, but we released issue ten of our zine 'The Screever' a month or two ago. It has interviews, reviews, puzzles, little recipes, and a bunch of other stuff in it, and we've also recently done a new compilation tape and a new tote bag, all of which you can check out in our photos, or buy from our online shop here:

http://thescreever.tictail.com/

Trades are also always welcome; cheers! :D
xox

https://www.facebook.com/thescreeverzine/

Comment by BRIX SKWIKZ on December 14, 2016 at 4:26am

hooray!!:b

