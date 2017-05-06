STREET CAT ZINE FEST JULY 15th 2017 LANCASTER, OHIO

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Hello! I am working to spread the word on CWP's first ever zine fest this summer! It's going to be in Lancaster, OHIO and it's free!
All the details for the event can be found here:
https://cheeringandwavingp.wixsite.com/streetcatzinefest
You can register to table at the event here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhXgJSINVKDf0kj9Nsla6hV6o...
If you can't make it in person please consider sending your zines in the mail! You can send them here:
CWP
attn: Street Cat Zine Fest
527 Goodwin Ave
Lancaster, OH 43130
deadline is June 15th 2017
