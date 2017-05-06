We Make Zines

STREET CAT ZINE FEST JULY 15th 2017 LANCASTER, OHIO

Hello! I am working to spread the word on CWP's first ever zine fest this summer! It's going to be in Lancaster, OHIO and it's free!

All the details for the event can be found here:

https://cheeringandwavingp.wixsite.com/streetcatzinefest

You can register to table at the event here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhXgJSINVKDf0kj9Nsla6hV6o...

If you can't make it in person please consider sending your zines in the mail!  You can send them here:

CWP

attn: Street Cat Zine Fest

527 Goodwin Ave

Lancaster, OH 43130

deadline is June 15th 2017

