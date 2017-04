Issue 2 of my electronic music zine is now completed. All printed, hand assembled / coloured / annotated and ready to go.

The return of the cassette tape! Fabric got shut down / reopened: The story, and my thoughts iTAL tEK: tHE eARLY yEARS A crossword puzzle Some poetry Techno Topographia: USA & Canada edition DSMVWLLMNT BNS SLCTN Music reviews / playlist

Audioscope Oxford

And more.... (of course)



Suggested donations:-

£2 UK & Eire

€3 Europe

$4 USA / Canada

Trades / bribes / donations welcome!