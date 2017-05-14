Shoeless Summer: New Zine!

Ever just wanna kick off your shoes and hang out barefoot? That's what I did for the entire summer that I turned 10, the last summer I was really a kid. Shoeless Summer is a zine that has everything: school bus singalongs, banana-seat bikes and other 1980s panache, tree climbing, jump roping (that's what we called it), a trip to the emergency room, and the poignance of reluctant life transitions. Oh man, is it poignant. It also has rudimentary cut-and-paste illustrations because I can't draw, but there is a cute foot motif.



Shoeless Summer was constructed partly out of that lined picture paper we all used in elementary school. Nostalgia and poignance: You can only win. So doff your Docksiders and pick up Shoeless Summer today!

Buy it on Etsy at Sweet Mayhem Zinery, or let's trade!