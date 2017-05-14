We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Shoeless Summer: New Zine!

Ever just wanna kick off your shoes and hang out barefoot? That's what I did for the entire summer that I turned 10, the last summer I was really a kid. Shoeless Summer is a zine that has everything: school bus singalongs, banana-seat bikes and other 1980s panache, tree climbing, jump roping (that's what we called it), a trip to the emergency room, and the poignance of reluctant life transitions. Oh man, is it poignant. It also has rudimentary cut-and-paste illustrations because I can't draw, but there is a cute foot motif.

Shoeless Summer was constructed partly out of that lined picture paper we all used in elementary school. Nostalgia and poignance: You can only win. So doff your Docksiders and pick up Shoeless Summer today!

Buy it on Etsy at Sweet Mayhem Zinery, or let's trade!

Views: 1

Comment

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service