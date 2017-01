Puzzled again

Long break, but we are back with questions to keep your brains sharp.The answer to, and winner (if any) for, our last contest question of:What did the Wizard of Oz (in the book - not the movie) give to the Scarecrow to keep his brains sharp? Clue: the answer is in the "Little Wizard Stories of Oz" from 1914,IS,Pins and needles, so his brains would stay sharp.I had no correct eligible answers. Seems your pins and needles were elsewhere. I don’t dumb down so please wise up.Now on to a new Q.: Win a copy of my NEW cd CALLED ‘30′! – (first anti-band CD) or my NEWER cd CALLED ‘NEXT”(‘06) or my NEWEST cd CALLED ‘THIRDS” (May ‘07) or my MORE NEWEST cd Called “FOUR-TH” (‘08) or my MOST NEWEST cd CALLED ‘5-TH (Nov.’09) or my MORE NEWEST NEWEST cd CALLED ’6-TH’(Feb ’12)( one of the 6 CD set). Hunkasaurus.com (has them all plus videos and more) if you are the first to E-MAIL ME AT THIS ADDRESS: tom-hendricks @ att.net(remove blanks of course) with the correct answer to this art question.DEDICATION: These contests are dedicated to my sister, Peggy, who answered more of the questions correctly than anyone else.FOR QUESTION SEE BLOG AT, http://www.Musea.wordpress.com BLOG for Musea, Art Contests, Weekly E-mail Messages)Tom Hendricks(editor of the 21 year old zine Musea)