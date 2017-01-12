We Make Zines

Puzzled again

Long break, but we are back with questions to keep your brains sharp.

The answer to, and winner (if any) for, our last contest question of:
What did the Wizard of Oz (in the book - not the movie) give to the Scarecrow to keep his brains sharp? Clue: the answer is in the "Little Wizard Stories of Oz" from 1914,

IS,
Pins and needles, so his brains would stay sharp.

I had no correct eligible answers. Seems your pins and needles were elsewhere. I don’t dumb down so please wise up.

Now on to a new Q.: Win a copy of my NEW cd CALLED ‘30′! – (first anti-band CD) or my NEWER cd CALLED ‘NEXT”(‘06) or my NEWEST cd CALLED ‘THIRDS” (May ‘07) or my MORE NEWEST cd Called “FOUR-TH” (‘08) or my MOST NEWEST cd CALLED ‘5-TH (Nov.’09) or my MORE NEWEST NEWEST cd CALLED ’6-TH’(Feb ’12)( one of the 6 CD set). Hunkasaurus.com (has them all plus videos and more) if you are the first to E-MAIL ME AT THIS ADDRESS: tom-hendricks @ att.net(remove blanks of course) with the correct answer to this art question.
DEDICATION: These contests are dedicated to my sister, Peggy, who answered more of the questions correctly than anyone else.

FOR QUESTION SEE BLOG AT,

http://www.Musea.wordpress.com BLOG for Musea, Art Contests, Weekly E-mail Messages)

Tom Hendricks
(editor of the 21 year old zine Musea)

