Progress being made

No one here knows who I am, but I don't feel like putting down a history lesson all about myself today. I think I'll just jump in to the middle of the story here and we can fill in the blanks later. Cool? Cool.

I recently decided to start a new 'zine project, set to debut at the Gluestick Festival in Indianapolis at the beginning of July. A per-zine, like the ones I used to make. It turns out that feels different as a forty one-year-old than it did when I was in my twenties. But, I like it. I still love everything about working on these things.

In the past when I started a new 'zine, the first thing that I would come up with was the name. Names are important to me. It was the same when my band recorded. The EP or the album's name was the first thing I wanted to have ready to go. The rest of the content seems to flow from it for me. But, this time? This project? It went unnamed for weeks, and that was messing with me in a serious way.

But! I have a name now. I have the cover art mostly done for this first issue. I rest a little easier when I think about this whole thing now. My mind is more at ease. The writing even seems to flow better. There are ideas being scribbled in the notebook about future issues and thematic ideas. It's all very exciting.

I don't want to give much about it away, though. I love the idea of people taking it in all at once, I guess. I could dribble out some details, but I feel like it would take away from whatever impact this thing will have. Is that strange? I see other people talk about what's coming up all the time.

Anyway, that's what is going on with me out here in rural Indiana. More soon, because I love talking about the process of making a 'zine, and I feel like this is the perfect place to do it.