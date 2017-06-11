Paper pleasure

Its been a couple years since I've made a zine. And now i'm reuniting with my paper love again. Its been a rough couple of years for me and nothing soothes the heart and soul like creating something.so I'm ready for some trades again and have three new zines up for trade. I'm also planning on doing a perzine about the last couple of years of my life and now. for more info on the zines just ask me or go to my profile page. I only do trades in the US.