Musea 200th Issue, People Issue, A History of Underground Dallas for the Last 24 Years.

MUSEA 200th Issue - the PEOPLE Issue.
A celebration of indie artists featured in Musea.
An underground history of 25 years of Dallas arts.
Reader, you will find all this inside and more:
Why did shock jock Russ Martin tie me to a chair with duct tape?
Why did Frank Zappa call KNON while I was working there?
Which Musea cover was printed upside down?
Why was my $1,000,000 Collage at 500 X titled Janet Kutner Writes Daffy Reviews.
Where was the best deep dish in Deep Ellum?
Why was the Inwood Theater gassed that night?
Why couldn't the TV repairman hook Stanley Marcus up to cable?
Did Musea find a photo of Cy Twombly developing his style on a blackboard?
What was in that Musea Stand Gift Box every Christmas at the Inwood?
What photo from Charlton Heston's wife, did Musea run on one of our Covers?
Is one of my zine friends perhaps the Best Painter around?
Why did Dallas Luxury Magazine run a full page picture of me?
What were Inwood Box Office Concerts?
What did Drive in Movie Critic, Joe Bob Briggs say about Musea?
What happened when H. L. Hunt wanted to buy a photograph of himself for $10?
Why was I forced out of the Inwood Theater after working there for 24 years?
What did Maximum Rock n Roll say about the AACA logo?
Where did the Esquire Theater's Neon Painter's Palette end up?
Which unassuming Dallas writer/artist wrote the next Pascal's, Pensees?
How did Musea get in the center of a Dallas Morning News, Dallas Observer feud.
Who praised Mary Parker for sculptural reliefs from plumbing parts?
Which 12 By 12 musician recently had a single of his, sell on Ebay for $887.77?
What was Joe Christ like in person?
What musicians recorded a song of mine, then went on to national fame as a trio.
What does Musea know about Slack?
When does the Midnight Movie start?
Why did my fellow workers ask David Byrne for his autograph for me?
Which music engineer did I work with that had a Gold Record on her office wall?
What happened when a stage hand moved Ray Charles mike?
Was Morgan Fairchild beautiful and friendly in person?
Who seemed to need more approval, Joseph Heller, or Nora Ephron?
What guitar accessory does Elvis, Jimi Hendrix, and Hunkasaurus have in common?
What did Mickey Rooney say to me as he passed by at NorthPark?
Who are the five, Frida and Diego type couples, where both partners are fine artists?
Did Musea find a photograph of Cinderella?
Why did I go to Freddie King's house?
Who stole my zines at the first Art Revolution Festival - I really want to know!
Who was Sweater Vest, The Crazy Nurse, or the Popcorn Lady?
Why won't Willie Nelson's lawyers let him hear my song, The Ballad of Willie Nelson?
Why did the lawyers from Warner Brothers write me?
Why did I get a check from Greg Abbot for $13.88?
When was the last moment of modern art?
Which local guitar hero was sitting in my seat at the Paul McCartney concert?
And finally; how did this 8 page Musea 200th issue turn into Tom's Tome?
See blog, https://musea.wordpress.com/2017/01/14/musea-zine-celebrates-200-is...
