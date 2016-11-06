We Make Zines

Made a call for submissions / zine flyer graphic ad thing

steal/share/repost/whatever, just don't spam & don't send me spam, thanks.

Also posted the below on zinesubmissions over on tumblr

http://zinesubmissions.tumblr.com/post/152595147996/thoughts-of-you...

"Thoughts Of You - a Dennis Wilson fanzine, call for submissions.

Theme: Anything inspired by the life, death and songs/music of Dennis Wilson, and/or his inspiration / contributions / role in The Beach Boys.

*Ongoing/no deadline.*

Looking for poems, fiction, humour, photos, art (illustration / collage /comics / memes, photoshops/edits /whatever) essays / articles / reviews, diary comics / graphic essays, memories / tributes &/or personal fan/fandom stories and tributes or anything else you can create.

Zine format will be colour & b/w pdf / A4 b/w print edition (+ pos a colour edition). 
Planning to sell the finished zine grassroots homeless / anti-poverty charities. 
Published contributers will recieve a free copy.

Long formal post w/ more info,  (needs tweaking) http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/post/152496063727/thoughts-of-yo... 

About the zine/blog  / Basic idea 

Interested in submitting or have any questions?

http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/ask
www.facebook.com/dwfanzine/
or dwzine (at) gmail (dot)com "



 

