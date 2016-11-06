Made a call for submissions / zine flyer graphic ad thing

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
steal/share/repost/whatever, just don't spam & don't send me spam, thanks.
Also posted the below on zinesubmissions over on tumblr
http://zinesubmissions.tumblr.com/post/152595147996/thoughts-of-you...
"Thoughts Of You - a Dennis Wilson fanzine, call for submissions.
Theme: Anything inspired by the life, death and songs/music of Dennis Wilson, and/or his inspiration / contributions / role in The Beach Boys.
*Ongoing/no deadline.*
Looking for poems, fiction, humour, photos, art (illustration / collage /comics / memes, photoshops/edits /whatever) essays / articles / reviews, diary comics / graphic essays, memories / tributes &/or personal fan/fandom stories and tributes or anything else you can create.
Zine format will be colour & b/w pdf / A4 b/w print edition (+ pos a colour edition).
Planning to sell the finished zine grassroots homeless / anti-poverty charities.
Published contributers will recieve a free copy.
Long formal post w/ more info, (needs tweaking) http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/post/152496063727/thoughts-of-yo...
About the zine/blog / Basic idea
Interested in submitting or have any questions?
http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/ask
www.facebook.com/dwfanzine/
or dwzine (at) gmail (dot)com "
Views: 17
Comment
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines