Made a call for submissions / zine flyer graphic ad thing

"Thoughts Of You - a Dennis Wilson fanzine, call for submissions.

Theme: Anything inspired by the life, death and songs/music of Dennis Wilson, and/or his inspiration / contributions / role in The Beach Boys.

*Ongoing/no deadline.*

Looking for poems, fiction, humour, photos, art (illustration / collage /comics / memes, photoshops/edits /whatever) essays / articles / reviews, diary comics / graphic essays, memories / tributes &/or personal fan/fandom stories and tributes or anything else you can create.



Zine format will be colour & b/w pdf / A4 b/w print edition (+ pos a colour edition).

Planning to sell the finished zine grassroots homeless / anti-poverty charities.

Published contributers will recieve a free copy.

Long formal post w/ more info, (needs tweaking) http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/post/152496063727/thoughts-of-yo...



About the zine/blog / Basic idea



Interested in submitting or have any questions?

http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/ask

www.facebook.com/dwfanzine/

or dwzine (at) gmail (dot)com "





