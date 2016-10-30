Issue 5! Out

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
One year anniversary of Vice!! Issue 5 "Living Film" featuring Landshark, music, comic, and photography.
Message or email me if interested!
Views: 26
Tags:
Share
Tweet
Facebook
Comment
Join We Make Zines
RSS
Welcome toWe Make Zines
Sign Upor Sign In
684 members
13 members
195 members
504 members
150 members
Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!
© 2016 Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.
Powered by
Badges |
Report an Issue |
Terms of Service
Please check your browser settings or contact your system administrator.
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines