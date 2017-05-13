We Make Zines

Into The Zine Light

“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.

Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.

Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.

For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com

