We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

hello you pack of wussy zine makers!

hello . . . fishspit here!  i have received plenty of hate mail over the years and many of it called me things that just weren't true!  but when i was called a loud braggart in one . . . well . . . it's true! and i'm gonna brag some here! 

Wiseblood has been coming out since 1984!  67 issues!  What i would like is to hear on here  from someone else  that's been putting out zines for that long . . . speak up!  let me know your name goddamned it!  show your face!  

the rest of you? read your wiseblood you candy asses!  

and god bless each and every one of you!

i'm gonna put up the cover for the most recent wiseblood . . . the electro convulsive treatment issue . . . all about my experiences getting shock treatments.

and watch for my hate mail wiseblood . . . coming soon!  over 3 decades of hate mail!

love you all!  you're my people!

wiseblood has always been free for the asking.

fishspit out. 

Views: 105

Comment

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

Comment by chrissitko on March 23, 2017 at 1:51pm
Fishspit, you're back! And with a new Spirit. So good to see you posting again.
Comment by ZippityZinedra on March 23, 2017 at 6:36am

I wasn't going around sniffing glue. There were more pressing matters to attend to. Like hopscotch.

Comment by fishspit on March 22, 2017 at 12:11pm

well zip . . . maybe if you hadn't been sniffing all that glue you could a got a zine made! 

Comment by ZippityZinedra on March 22, 2017 at 8:04am

I was alive in 1984. 12 years old. That should be enough to speak up at this point.

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service