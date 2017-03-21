hello you pack of wussy zine makers!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
hello . . . fishspit here! i have received plenty of hate mail over the years and many of it called me things that just weren't true! but when i was called a loud braggart in one . . . well . . . it's true! and i'm gonna brag some here!
Wiseblood has been coming out since 1984! 67 issues! What i would like is to hear on here from someone else that's been putting out zines for that long . . . speak up! let me know your name goddamned it! show your face!
the rest of you? read your wiseblood you candy asses!
and god bless each and every one of you!
i'm gonna put up the cover for the most recent wiseblood . . . the electro convulsive treatment issue . . . all about my experiences getting shock treatments.
and watch for my hate mail wiseblood . . . coming soon! over 3 decades of hate mail!
love you all! you're my people!
wiseblood has always been free for the asking.
fishspit out.
I wasn't going around sniffing glue. There were more pressing matters to attend to. Like hopscotch.
well zip . . . maybe if you hadn't been sniffing all that glue you could a got a zine made!
I was alive in 1984. 12 years old. That should be enough to speak up at this point.
