I'm Gordon and under the name Chow Chow Productions I've been publishing zines since 1984. My first zine was called WDC Period and it was a music zine from Washington D.C. 1984 - 89. My next zine was a queer zine with the title Teen Fag and I published that from Seattle in the mid 90's.



Currently I am publishing a variety of mini zines: Skill Shot (Seattle's Pinball Zine), Chicken With Penis (a comic zine) and Dreamy Vs Sucks (sort of a political-queer zine).



After the collapse of the zine distribution network that I was using during the Teen Fag years, I pondered long and hard on how to do a zine again. The solution I came up with was to create a zine that was a single piece of paper that would then be folded up and distributed for free (in Seattle). This format has worked very well because I don't have to worry about how or where I am going to sell my zines and it's usually not very expensive to make a single issue, depending on how many copies and the size of the paper... ( sometimes it's even free!).



None of my zines have ever been single person affairs, although I have always been the publisher.



More to come....