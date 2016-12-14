Happy Solstice Freedom APA offer

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Hello folks! From now through January 2, 2017 I'm offering a mystery bundle from Freedom Alternative Press Association (sort of a peak behind the curtain of this APA project) for a donation of $10 (postage included) USD cash or paypal to singinggrove@conknet.com ... every sample bundle will include zines and possibly music, envelopes, postcards and goodies from Freedom APA!
Views: 12
Comment
Where should we send to?
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines