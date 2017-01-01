Happy New Year!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Glad to see we survived 2016.
Anyone have any plans for the new year?
Views: 1
Tags:
Share
Tweet
Facebook
Comment
Join We Make Zines
RSS
Welcome toWe Make Zines
Sign Upor Sign In
163 members
254 members
660 members
302 members
92 members
Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!
© 2017 Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.
Powered by
Badges |
Report an Issue |
Terms of Service
Please check your browser settings or contact your system administrator.
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines