Freedom APA Seldom Asked Questions

Freedom APA is a participatory group that welcomes your creativity among kindred spirits. People “join” to share their work & communicate with others who honor the creative process.

How does it work?

Your creations are sent to the central mailer and are then collated into a “bundle” and mailed via the US Postal Service to everyone on the Freedom APA mailing list four times per year. The central mailer will let you know how many copies of your item are needed for upcoming mailings. Bundle mailouts occur in March, June, September and around the winter holidays.

Items welcomed for Freedom APA mailings:

Zines Amateur Journals Newsletters

Comix ATCs Mail Art

Envelopes Postcards Letterpress items

Compact Discs Cassettes DVDs

7” records Letters Notecards

Stickers Monoprints Collages

Pamphlets Bookmarks Broadsides

Photography (small) Posters Homemade paper

Chapbooks Recipes Promo announcements

announcements with links to podcasts, radio shows, music downloads & more!!!!

Why are there annual dues?

“Dues” are used for postage costs & buying envelopes. The dues are not a subscription. Other than remitting dues, Freedom APA has one essential expectation: that you participate by sending twenty copies or so of something to share via the bundle at least once per calendar year.

For more information email singinggrove@conknet.com