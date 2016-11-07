Freedom APA FAQ

Why would I want to join an Alternative Press Association?

Freedom APA is a participatory group that welcomes your creativity among kindred spirits. People “join” to share their work & communicate with others who honor the creative process.

How does it work?

Your creations are sent to the central mailer and are then collated into a “bundle” and mailed via the US Postal Service to everyone on the Freedom APA mailing list four times per year. The central mailer will let you know how many copies of your item are needed for upcoming mailings. Bundle mailouts occur in February, May, August and November.

Items welcomed for Freedom APA mailings:

Zines

Amateur Journals

Newsletters

Comix

ATCs

Mail Art

Envelopes

Postcards

Letterpress items

Compact Discs

Cassettes

DVDs

7” records

Letters

Notecards

Stickers

Monoprints

Collages

Pamphlets

Bookmarks

Broadsides

Photography

(small) Posters

Homemade paper

Chapbooks

Recipes

Promo announcements

announcements with links to podcasts, radio shows, music downloads & more!!!!

Why are there annual dues?

“Dues” are used for mailing costs & buying envelopes. The dues are not a subscription. Other than remitting dues, Freedom APA has one essential expectation: that you participate by sending a minimum of one creative piece to share via the bundle per calendar year.

For more information email singinggrove@conknet.com