First Review for my sci-fi huge novel, WRITINGS IN SCIENCE

Reviewed by Ray Simmons for Readers' Favorite
Writings in Science (A History of the Future) by Tom Hendricks is billed as
A Novel of Stories, Essays, Poems, and Plays. This is probably, at least
structurally speaking, one of the most experimental novels I have read in
a long time. Many sections read like the musings of an intelligent human
being who thinks quite a lot about science, man, art, the universe, and
the future. That man would be author Tom Hendricks. At around 400
pages, this is a lot of serious but sometimes whimsical musing. It is
organized into “bottles” instead of chapters. (I told you it was
experimental.) It is huge in scope, imagining a dying Earth millions of
years in the future, and a protagonist running around collecting these
literary tidbits as a history of Earth. This is quite a project, and this is
quite a book. I liked it because it allowed my mind to ramble as I read
Tom Hendricks's viewpoint on many different topics, presented to me in
different ways.
Writings in Science is, in many aspects, a stunning achievement. To tie all
these topics and literary mediums into one book is no simple task, but
Tom Hendricks does a great job. I enjoyed the essays more than I did
the poems, plays, or stories. He hit on some topics that I have written on
myself, and even came to a similar conclusion sometimes. The poems,
jokes, and plays are good and, though I prefer straightforward prose in a
novel for the most part, I found this a very interesting book.
