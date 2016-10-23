First Review for my sci-fi huge novel, WRITINGS IN SCIENCE

See blog for cover.Reviewed by Ray Simmons for Readers' FavoriteWritings in Science (A History of the Future) by Tom Hendricks is billed asA Novel of Stories, Essays, Poems, and Plays. This is probably, at leaststructurally speaking, one of the most experimental novels I have read ina long time. Many sections read like the musings of an intelligent humanbeing who thinks quite a lot about science, man, art, the universe, andthe future. That man would be author Tom Hendricks. At around 400pages, this is a lot of serious but sometimes whimsical musing. It isorganized into “bottles” instead of chapters. (I told you it wasexperimental.) It is huge in scope, imagining a dying Earth millions ofyears in the future, and a protagonist running around collecting theseliterary tidbits as a history of Earth. This is quite a project, and this isquite a book. I liked it because it allowed my mind to ramble as I readTom Hendricks's viewpoint on many different topics, presented to me indifferent ways.Writings in Science is, in many aspects, a stunning achievement. To tie allthese topics and literary mediums into one book is no simple task, butTom Hendricks does a great job. I enjoyed the essays more than I didthe poems, plays, or stories. He hit on some topics that I have written onmyself, and even came to a similar conclusion sometimes. The poems,jokes, and plays are good and, though I prefer straightforward prose in anovel for the most part, I found this a very interesting book.