CRIES FROM THE GULAG, Number Two, Mar., 2017

CRIES FROM THE GULAG

Number 2, March, 2017

James N. Dawson, Publisher

P.O. Box 950

Spokane, WA 99210



Prisons have many rules about what a prisoner can get in the mail, too many to list here. Generally, stickers and metal clasp envelopes are not allowed. Keep mailings simple---just your letter and/or your zine---to increase the chance it won't get returned. Anything too extreme---e.g., violence, porn....may get rejected. I hope you'll find a few people to write to in this list. It will be going out mostly to non-prisoners because most prisoners can't write to other prisoners, but I may send it to a few prisoners on a case by case basis.



I'll be posting this in several text boxes on the Internet, as blogs, forum entries, etc., as many as I can think of, as I think of them. I encourage reposting and/or sharing by others anywhere you can that's appropriate. I will also be formatting to a Word document and converting to a paper document, which I'll send through the mail sporadically, perhaps about 100 copies. I encourage others to do the same and feel free to reformat, change font, and add any graphics you'd like.



Please always use caution when contacting anyone you don't know.



Thanks in advance for any support you can give this project.





HEY YOU! My name's Nick, 35 yr, blk hair, almond eyes. I'm from a Greek background. Got life in prison for killing the dude that beat and raped my 13 yr. old sister. I'm looking for a few good friendships. I'm into punk, hardcore, metal, techno. I'm non-judgmental, down-to-earth and understanding. I'll answer all who write. Nick Seriganis #R11311, S.C.I., 5964 U.S. Hwy 90, Live Oak, FL 32060



A SEXY, SEDUCTIVE single, lookin 4 fun. Want girlfriend 4 L.T.R. Love sex, having fun, want help from Yahweh. Gifted psychic, 8 mediums. Mail me sexy photos of yo self, and phone numbers, I can call collect. Myspace.com/DemarRhome or write: Demar Rhome #838720-C2117, Monroe Corrections Complex, PO Box 7002, Monroe, WA 98272