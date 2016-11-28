CRIES FROM THE GULAG, Number One, Dec. 2016

CRIES FROM THE GULAG



Issue One, December, 2016



Publisher: James N. Dawson, POB 950, Spokane, WA 99210, USA

(Please address inquiries to "James N. Dawson", not "Cries...."



Prisons have many rules about what a prisoner can get in the mail, too many to list here. Generally, stickers and metal clasp envelopes are not allowed. Keep mailings simple---just your letter and/or your zine---to increase the chance it won't get returned. Anything too extreme---e.g., violence, porn....may get rejected. I hope you'll find a few people to write to in this list. It will be going out mostly to non-prisoners because most prisoners can't write to other prisoners, but I may send it to a few prisoners on a case by case basis.



I'll be posting this in several text boxes on the Internet, as blogs, forum entries, etc., as many as I can think of, as I think of them. I encourage reposting and/or sharing by others anywhere you can that's appropriate. I will also be formatting to a Word document and converting to a paper document, which I'll send through the mail sporadically, perhaps about 100 copies. I encourage others to do the same and feel free to reformat, change font, and add any graphics you'd like.



Thanks in advance for any support you can give this project.



ERUDITE OLD WRECK, whose head is full of old movies, older books, and even older concepts of civility and deportment, is seeking correspondence from like-minded, non-romance, non-fantasy-porn letter writing folks, if any remain in this changing world.

I am 57 and have been incarcerated since age 23. I was in a very small way a published poet, writer and playwrite.

Feel free to drop me a line, mutually interesting conversations may result, especially if science fiction, horror, or mystery authors or classic literature are high on your list of interests. Vernon Maulsby, #AY-4429, Box 244, Graterford, PA 19426



OPTIMISTICALLY, my sincere introduction is being receptively read by your beautiful eyes and delightfully received within the precious depths of your loving heart.

I am an exquisite black diamond waiting to be discovered in the depths of your precious essence for always. El Roderick McKissick 792883,P.O. Box 339, Sparta, GA 31087



LET ME ROCK YOUR WORLD! I'll send you photos of myself! White male, 6 ft, 185 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, in good shape. I exersize and work out hard! Done 12 years, get out in 2016. Write me and I'll delight, excite and intrigue you. Loyal, respectful, eager for new friend. William Paulson #388530, POB 1150, Henning, TN 38041



HELLO LADIES. 37 y/o, white male, 6 ft, 220 lbs., good shape, looking for anybody to write, WOMEN ONLY, size, shape, make or model doesn't matter. Will reply to all. Will send picture for a picture. I'm also on the Web. Jared Christien #328609, POB 1150, Henning, TN 38041



PHYSICALLY FIT, hard, smooth, tan body, 5'11", 180 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes. Looking for a friend, maybe more. Will send pictures. Let me show you what a prisoner can do for you. Brandon Cantrell 434690, WTSP, POB 1150, Henning, TN 38041



SCOTT ZIRUS is an Australian National wrongfully convicted by the State of Texas. He is looking for friends to help advocate his actual innocence. His innocence campaign has the potential to draw international attention to mass incarceration and wrongful convictions. Scott Zirus #1640002, Robertson Unit, 12071 F.M. 3522, Abilene, TX 79601, USA, Web: (Pen pal profile) http://www.writeaprisoner.com/template.aspx?i=z-1640002



HANDSOME, fit 43 yr old SHM, 5'6", 150 lbs, seeking friendship not romance with females. I'm charming, generous, optimistic, humorous, honest, open-minded, adventurous, passionate about life. I'm in solitary (ad seg) so would enjoy meeting/making new friends. Have 15 more years to serv e. Do you enjoy: Books, long letters, traveling, art, swimming, hiking, music, movies, and dancing? Age, race, weight unimportant, just be genuine please. No inmates unless you have 3-way. Till then have a great day! (smile). Jeff Webb, #1731754, 2665 Prison Rd-1, Lovelady, TX 75851



GOOFY, honest, real eccentric, weirdo, seeking same for love, friendship, contact. I'm an artist, poet, lover of life, animals and more. No game playing, too honest for my own good. Kahoona Rousseau 243973, 970 Picket St., North Bayport, MN 55003



GAY, 27 y/o, SWM, 6'0", 190 lbs., w/short, dark blond hair, green eyes & in good shape. Locked up in 2013, out in 2023. Looking for friends, both in and out of prison, to write with. I'm a singer and love music (pop, rock and alternative). Always looking for lesser known or up-and-coming artists to check out. Appreciate honesty. Will reply to all. Other prisoners, please have family forward your letters, others, write directly. Corey Maddox 65618-019, FCI Oakdale 1, POB 5000, Oakdale, LA 71463



I'M FROM NEW ORLEANS, hoping to find someone seeking friendly correspondence. Hope to hear from you soon. Ray Hollins #339648, General Delivery, LA State Prison, Angola, LA 70712



I'M AN ANARCHO-PUNK simply looking to correspond with other anarcho-punks, hardcore, straightege, sharp, ska and psychobilly. Dudes and chicks. I have till 2022 till am and set free from these four walls of oppression. So hit me up comrade!! (No inmate mail.) Jeremy Valerio #40648-050, FCI, P.O. Box 1000, Otisville, NY 10963



DARK CHRISTIAN, ARTIST AND POET, seeks letters and zines. Interests: hard rock, poetry, strange phenomena, mysteries....Juan Maldonado #81249, AVCF 6C 1-10, 12750 Hwy. 96 at Lane 13, Ordway, CO 81034



I'M A 21 Y.O. NEW AFRIKAN MAN, 5'10", 185 lbs. of solid muscle, light brown skin with dark brown eyes. Searching for a female friend with the spirit of a hustler, not playdate or playmate, just a friend. My values: love, love of life, loyalty, wisdom, knowledge, understanding, discipline, dedication. If you'd like to get to know me, please write. So real, so righteous, so sincere, Charlie Hughes #96576, El dorada Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 311, El Dorado, KS 67042



FREE LETTERS! Send one, get one. 45 y.o. divorced white M2F transgender. Far left politically. Used to edit "Stir Crazy" zine & involved in several APA's. I've been in prison 18 years of a 25 to life sentence. I need feedback from the real world. Drop me a few lines. Answer guaranteed! Garry Erwin #95B0644, ACF, POB 618, Auburn, NY 13024



SEND YOUR SNAIL MAIL HERE! I'm 43 years young, blue eyes, 5'7", 180 lbs., with a lust for life. Very much into music, former band member. Share your thoughts, hopes and dreams, it'll be fun! Will answer ALL. Johnny Jones, T-45617, V.S.P. B1-27-02L, P.O. Box 92, Chowchilla, CA 93610-0092



LONZIEAL is a wise intellectual teacher, mainly to self and hoi polloi, very loyal, trustworthy, open-minded. I love children, reading, being funny. I'm a good listener, a love doctor, and very open that love to communicate. Scoping myself as a scientist because I closely scrutinize the behaviors, mental patterns of man & woman. Lazerrick L. Coffee #R-70006, P.O. Box 99, Pontiac, IL 61764



SWM, 56, 6'3", g/hazel, 260 lbs., looking for pen pals, or LTR with time to get to know them. All ages, races, etc., females preferred. I'm open-minded and laid back. Looking for someone of like mind. I like to fish, walk, have fun, camp and learn about different cultures, here and W.W. Will be released in March 2017. Will answer all so don't wait, take a chance. I am :). Can't receive prisoner mail. Joseph Masterson #17813-424, U.S. Penitentiary, P.O. Box 1000, Marion, IL 62959



HEY GIRLS! Newly single white boy looking for female conversation. 5'10", 190 lbs., drk. brown hair, bl./grn eyes, heavily tatooed! I like girls, guns, motorcycles, metal & art. I'm honest, loyal & respectful. There's more to me than meets the eye. See my Facebook page. Jason D. Jarvis #HC-5848, SCI-ALBION, 10745 Route 18, Albion, PA 16475-0002



FREE CHRISTMAS GIFT. That gift, exclusively for ladies who want to write, is me! I'm a down-to-earth country boy serving multiple life sentences for being on the winning end of a gun battle.

I'm a handsome devil, 6'3" and 235# of sculpted muscle. I'm locked up, but will never be held down. I'm a true friend who'll never let you down or betray you. Don't be shy, write me. John Booth #779999, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99326



POLITICAL PRISONER Michael Forrest #AM-3549, author of 23 manuscripts & manuals, seeking assistance with typing, critique, advice, suggestions & enforcement of merit. One third of book royalties will go to IWW to assist with its agenda. I have interested publishing company willing to process all publications for distributive channel of purchase. To review or download at least 15 of these books @wwwPrisonFoudation.org. Michael Forrest #AM-3549, 301 Morea Road, Frackville, PA 17932



MY PRAYER is to get help with resources for competent legal help. Facing attempted murder, assault & weapon charges, seeking "not guilty by reason of insanity" evaluation. I had been assaulted before my crime. Emanuel Pittman #496574, Box 1108, Denver, CO 80201-1108



A DEDICATED AND DETERMINED young revolutionary socialist looking to interact with activist to build programs in next years release. Also hoping to meet a life partner that shares same interest. Communication is key, willing to interact and meet others that are abroad. Cory Starr #103039, (EDCF), P.O. Box 311, El Dorado, KS 67042



SEEKING FRIENDSHIP AND LETTERS, SWM, 5'4", 160 lbs, age 36, brown eyes/hair. My interests & values are family, passion & compassion, learning, humor, watching TV, exercise, chess, reading...I'm a good man who made a mistake and now paying my debt to society. I'm assertive, honest, fair. loyal. an avid dog lover and continual work in progress. Out in three years. Please write. Warmly, Andre Villanueva #K79900, 251 N. Illinois Hwy 37, Indiana, IL 62846



I AM A SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS activist in the state of Texas, in the 19th year of a 75-year prison term. I've utilized my time help captive to educate myself and advocate on behalf of others. My writings have been printed by various civil rights groups. I'm looking to exchange with kindred-spirited people, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, etc. Jeremy Busby #881193, Ramsey Unit, 1100 FM 655, Rosharon, TX 77583, USA



WANTED: OPEN-MINDED INDIVIDUALS seeking stimulating, thought provoking conversation. Race, age, physical appearance unimportant. Looking to build with someone who's true to who they are, consistent, and big on communication. Also, seeking someone to photoshop photos for me. Will pay.

I'm a SBM, 35 y/o, 6'1", 200 lbs, with an atheltic build, tattoos, golden skin and curly black hair.

Anyone may write, including prisoners.

I've seen you shining in the darkness of my mind, now step into the light, let me see who you are. Rod DeWalt #1130702, P.C.C., 11593 State Hwy 0, Mineral Point, MO 63660, E-mail: www.accesscorrections.com (please include your snail mail address).



FREE LETTERS! S/W/M, 30 y/o, dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, looking for someone honest, humorous, and outgoing. I love the outdoors, cars, cuddling, cooking. If you want to know anything about me, just ask. Matthew Schwain, SBI#939763C, SWSP, 215 Barlington Rd. South, Bridgeton, NJ 08302



GREETINGS, my name is Andy, looking for meaningful relationships. Honesty and trust are a must. We are so accustomed to the old opposition of reason and passion of mind, and life, that the idea of passionate thinking, in which thinking and being alive become one, can be startling. Write me. Andrzej Kiernozek #15235052, FCC, P.O. Box 1000, Petersburg, VA 23804



WHITE MALE, 44 y.o., doing 20 yrs to life, seeking pen pals. I love sci-fi/fantasy, RPG's, poetry, reading, nature, animals, movies, humor, and meeting new people. I am religious and a non-comformist/anarchist. I believe in the written word and hope we can share our life adventures and journeys. All are welcome to write. Leslie H. Keith, Jr. 239311, 970 Picket Street North, Bayport, MN 55003



I THIRST for female contact. I'm a 35 year old, dark complected Virgo, open-minded, down-to-earth seeking female energy. If you are willing to quench my thirst, then you can reach me at: Devon R. Carr, P.O. Box 33-USP, Terre Haute, IN 47808



BLACK MALE, 5'11", 173 lbs., born 4-20-80, seeks friendship from anyone real. Will respond to all. LeRoy L. Richardson, #A582454, Man. C.I., PO Box 788, Mansfield, OH 44901, My Pictures: www.prisoninmates.com/leroyrichardsonA5822454, E-mail: www.JPAY.com.



I'M DOWN-TO-EARTH, open-minded & will never forget loyalty. I'm looking for a friend to help me with typing poems & greetings & placing classified ads. Also, building genuine friendship. I'm trying to become self-sufficient and not use somebody for their money. My word or my life. Rodrekus Watson #1224484, P.O. Box 310, Valdosta, GA 31603



HELLO LADIES, my name is Darrin. I'm 50 y.o., 5'7", brown eyes, short brown and gray hair, 248 lbs. of fun & love, looking for a pen pal or LTR with a lady of any race. Currently in Louisiana, trying to get back to Florida. I'm open & always 110% honest. Send a pic with a response and I'll do the same. Darrin McHugh #05425-104, P.O. Box 5000, Oakdale, LA 71463



BLACK & NATIVE AMERICAN MALE, 47 yrs. old, youthful looking @ 5'9" w/an athletic build, and very open-minded. Incarcerated, ISO a good woman for correspondence and we can go from there. I welcome all mail, but I would prefer a woman (potential friend) between 33-65 yrs. old, race, culture and/or proportion doesn't matter. Write to: Keith S. Gary #492179, C.C.I., P.O. Box 900, Portage, WI 53901



HELLO, MY NAME IS CHRIS. I'm 33 years old and a published author and poet who's written 25 books and numerous booklets on various issues, most of my time being spent researching the fields of biology, chemistry and physics, reading historical and political books, exercising, drawing and running a small business. If you would like to meet a truly unique individual, drop me a line at: Charles C.G. Williams #6018, Lieber C.I. RA-240, P.O. Box 205, Ridgeville, SC 29472, USA.



MY PEN BLEEDS FOR YOU! Non-bias reviews...I'm "The Cat-eyed Scribe". I love to read and enjoy writing. My state imposed vacationleaves me with a lot of time to do both. So if you're looking to share your zine, look nofarther. Send me a copy and I'll write a review for JND Ads & Contacts as well as any zine I receive that has an ad section. I'll review all zines I receive. NO NUDITY. Ready to roar, Dynel Goldsmith #164197, Dodge Correctional Institution, P.O. Box 700, Waupun, WI 53963-0700



HELLO MY NAME IS JUSTIN Mendoza, but my transgender name is Justina. I am very kinky, love sexy conversations and looking for a besty or lover. I'm down-to-earth, loving, caring, faithful, and lonely. I'm 21 and have been in prison since 16. Kissies. Justin Mendoza #1079266, Ely State Prison, P.O. Box 1989, Ely, NV 89301 (Expire in 2017)



27 YEAR OLD good looking guy LOVES BIG GIRLS. What's up big and sexy ladies. I'm laid back, funny and down to earth, honest, sincere, open minded, looking for a pen pal who wants to start a true friendship. Color, age, and body type don't matter to me...but big and busy is a plus! I've never been married and have no kids. Send me a short intro letter & I'll write back ASAP. LCMHF, Paul Stotts 93319, 1318 KS Highway 264, Larned, KS 67550, E-mail: www.JPay.com



MY NAME IS INSURGENT SAYF. I'm part of the Lone Wolf/Black Sheep Anarchist Collective, and interested in corresponding with anarchists, anti-authoritarians, anti-fascist revolutionaries and punks willing to help me network. I do my own zine called The Anarchist Heart. My life is dedicated to anarchism. Not interested in romance. I'm heterosexual and will not write with molestors or men interested in sexual kink. Very interested in networking. In solidarity & resistance: Timothy Smith M29880, P.O. Box 99, Pontiac, IL 61764, or Imprisoned Rads, 9338 S. Lowe, Chicago, IL 60620



WE ALL HAVE HAD OUR ENCOUNTER with life's disappointments, some worse than others. Perhaps these scars are so deeply imbedded, not even time will heal them. Yet we must go on, no matter the trials and tribulations. But, the best way I've found in dealing with the criziness of this world is with a frien. So write me: Gregg Phillips #300827, Columbia Correctional Inst., P.O. Box 900, Portage, WI 53901



TO "ALL AVAILABLE": My name is *Gigi* and I'm looking for potential pen pals, particularly: Christians, Muslims, scholars and all who believe in *God* and *Jesus*. Ezekiels's vision concerning God is divinely correct, and God has manifestly instilled His Spirit within (me) as a revelation unto all. Yes, I have embraced my feminine half and God has accepted me for who I am. Take heed people, when God decrees a matter He says "Be" and it is. The spirit of Truth is here people: John 14:16-17, Revelation 10:7. May God bless and reward you accordingly. Job 34:21-22. Rakman Auliyaa #05712000, USP, P.O. Box 1000, Lewisburg, PA 17837



FREE FRIENDSHIP from a white male from Southern Calif. I'm an open-minded ole hippie who loves all, of all colors. Live music was my life. I last lived by the beach in Carlsbad with my two K-9 attack cats. Please write me. I promise to be a respectful pen pal whom will always write, if you write me. Mike :). Michael Green, P-51693, POB 500/A-148, Chino, CA 91708



HEY THERE! S/W/M, 23 yrs. old, 6", 235 lbs., athletic build, looking for pen pals. Looking for friends, men, women, foreign okay. I'm straight, but don't judge. I love the outdoors, cooking, sports, being spontaneous. I'm family oriented, well educated, honest, and outgoing. Photos welcome. Will write back swiftly. William Aguayo #17237103, 1036 SE Douglas, Roseburg, OR 97470



TO THE READER OF THIS LETTER I hope the fact that I'm incarcerated won't stop you from giving me a chance. I'm a 32 year old black man who has a loving attraction towards white, Asian and Latin women. To be up front I'm in prison for robbery, but I don't have life so with that ladies, halla at a libra. Travon Leon Freeman, CDCR #G-36842, CSP-SAC-C5 219UP, P.O. Box 290066, Represa, CA 95671



WILL YOU PLEASE DO ME A FAVOR, PT HELP WANTED. ISO F pen pal. I'm relocating to Florida, 2017. If friendship with a unique SWM inmate is what you'd like or know someone, apply soon! Enjoy writing & meeting new people. Respectfully: Matt Brimberry K03882, P.O. Box 1000, Taylorville, IL 62568



NETWORKING WANTED. Lookin 2 write a zine about the prison system bein a trap and poor people's issues. They got us locked, cuffed and stuffed, boxed up there laughin at us like we're clowns, clowns they get payed 2 keep and groom 2 come back once freed. We know this shit's not koo, not fun, and we're sure not winning. If you can feel it let's connect. I'm lookin 2 shar storys, lessons and art so others don't got 2 slip where we did. Most won't listen, "we didn't", however some will, one will. Intill then promote peace not suffering...Respectfully, Jordon Conner, DOC#846575, Clallam Bay Corrections Center, 1830 Eagle Crest Way, Clallam Bay, WA 98326



SWM: age 39, seeking to find that true loving full-figured lady to be the queen of my heart & love of my life. I'm doing a 15-year sentence with 4 1/2 years left. Always know that fences don't stop true love nor does miles hold souls apart. If you're out there, single, lovely in need of that deep affection, compassion & never ending dedication, "Please know I'm available so write me & let us develop this forever life together. Age 35-60 would be great. Write soon....Tony C. Duckworth #0112866, P.O. Box 2405, Marion, NC 28752



40 y.o. DWM. I've made my share of mistakes, now it's time to start over. Looking for friends and with the right female, maybe more. I get out in 2018, love to write letters, stories and poems---some of which have been published. I enjoy the outdoors, cooking, good conversation and am not judgmental. I would love to hear from you and I promise I'm worth the price of a stamp! Dan Grote #22670-424, USP Cannan, P.O. Box 300, Waynart, PA 18472



WISE AND CIVILIZED Black Man, 50 yrs of age, seeks the attention of a woman for social correspondence. Kafish Lewis D38903, B1-D4-13Low, FSP, P.O.B. 715071, Represa, CA 95671



29 YRS, 5'3, 120, single black female looking for someone special to enjoy life with. I'm always will to try new things. And willing to learn if you're willing to teach. Very adventurous. Also I'm in hopes to build a relationship that'll blossom into what we both are seeking. Amy Graten #1175588 7D 230, Chillicothe Correctional Center, 3151 Litton Rd, Chillicothe, MO 64601



MY NAME IS MIGUEL Angel Ruiz. I am Puerto Rican, currently serving time in prison. I am 5'6" tall, 165 lbs, medium-slight muscular build, black hair, brown eyes. I have numerous tattoos. I enjoy the beach, working out, music and reading!! I am looking for a friend first. I pray that this missive has begun a spark of interest and intrigue in you. Be wise, be blessed, patiently awaiting for your reply...Miguel A. Ruiz #34778, Suwannee Correctional Institution, 5964 US Hwy 90, Live Oak, FL 32060



HELLO THERE! My name is LaQuan. To start, a little about myself. I currently study law & business. My goal is to help others so they won't be subjected to this hardship. If possible I am looking to chat with a woman about changint the future. Picture on Facebook until.....LaQuan Stone 1163284, P.O. Box 430, Buckingham Correctional Center, Dillwyn, VA 23936



LOOKING FOR PEN PALS. I am a inmate with four years left, in for C.P, from East New Jersey. I am 59, male. Send letters to: Charles W. Orr, Jr. 30292050, FCI, Elkton, P.O. Box 10, Lisbon, OH 44432



SINGLE LADY Seeks An Ambitious Older Man For Love and Companionship. I'm a very pretty 47 year old African American & Cherokee Indian woman who would love to meet a guy with a sense of humor and who is confident. I look forward to release soon and am willing to relocate with the right person and if we can connect on every level (mentally, emotionally & spiritually). I can't respond to prisoners but welcome letters from anyone who is sincerre and ready to meet a woman who is a cut about the usual shallow, materialistic gold-diggers that are the new normal. Katrina Mumphrey #650479, Lane Murray Unit, 1916 N. Hwy 36 Bypass, Gatesville, TX 76596



I AM 27 yrs old, single, white male. Everyone is always so caught up in themselves these days. Well, I am interested in you. What do you enjoy? What makes you happy? Take the time to write so we can get to know one another. Maybe I can help you reach your goals or dreams. Anyone is welcome to write and I will respond. Christopher Pierce #1308820, V.S.P., P.O. Box 310, Valdosta, GA 31603



WWM, 51, Own home renovations company & for profit college. Graduated high school early and joined army. Earned bachelors in only 2 1/2 years. Previous careers: social worker, restaurant owner, teacher. Seeking any age & race females. Paul Marcel-Rene, BCI 652-546, Box 540, St. Clairsville, OH 43950-0540



GREETINGS TO ALL! My name is Ricky Nesbitt-Bey and I've been in prison 31 years, for a "road rage" crime (featured in article in the Fairfax Journal, ca 1986-7) I'm in dire need of legal donations to research my false conviction. Please donate via www.JPay.com. ; Thanks in advance. For further info, contact me. Ricky Nesbitt-Bey #148199-1122177, B.C.C., P.O. Box 430, Dillwyn, VA, USA



HELLO LADIES! I am a single, intelligent, socially-conscious, revolutionary-minded Black male, 39, 5'7", 170 lbs, brown eyes, seeking an intelligent, conscious, goal-oriented female, 30-42, of any race or background, for long-term pen pal relationship---possibly more. So if you're a self-confident, kick-ass woman who refuses to yield to the social parameters of a sexist, patriarchal society and are looking to connect with a genuinely nice, humble and good-natured guy who has learned from his mistakes, then let's open up a line of communication and connect on a deeper level. Find me on www.JPay.com or write me at: Uhuru B. Rowe #1131545, Sussex 2 State Prison, 24427 Musselwhite Dr., Waverly, VA, 23891, my blog: http://consciousprisoner.wordpress.com



RADICAL PRISONER SUPPORT ACTIVIST seeks books and zines for educational library I'm trying to build. Must be direct from publisher. No clippings, computer printouts, or audio allowed. Also seeking pen pals for myself and fellow prisoners. Grateful for all donations. Thank you! Cassidy Wheeler #652282, M.C.I.J. --- Inmate Mail, 11540 N.E. Inverness Drive, Portland, OR 97220



SWM, 48 y.o., D.O.B. 9-27-67. Been down 24+ years, less than 4 years left. Smart, funny, and loyal. Likes reading, writing, photography, animals, music, nature. Seeks friendship with ANYONE willing to write. Let's get to kn ow each other. In solidarity. Donald Locke 34072-018, FCI Seagoville, P.O. Box 9000, Seagoville, TX 75159



IWW member, Muslim, Abdul Hakim Muhammad, 19 years incarcerated, seeks pen pals for discussion, comradeship. Not interested in personal talk, moreso activism and ideology. Timothy R. Baker #K62174, CSP-Sacramento-CF8-121Low, P.O. Box 290066, Represa, CA 95671--0066



WRITER SEEKING PUBLICATION. Publishers, please send your guidelines. Thank you. Mark N. Kelley, 633330 C E 10, 1830 Eagle Crest Way, Clallam Bay, WA 98326



I AM SO LONELY. Age 57, incarcerated at 25. Please write: William Kornafel D-31803 A3-150, P.O. Box 3030, HDSP, Susanville, CA 96127



SEEKING UNDERSTANDING, RELIABLE & HELPFUL people for pen pals & maybe some phone conversation, to share some laughter & get me through my time. I'm 23, incarcerated at 16, 6 ft. tall, 195 lbs., 2 years left before release. Age, race, weight, physical appearance, sexuality, religion doesn't matter. Anybody interested in adding some hope & color to a young guy's life, write me today & receive a prompt response! Brian L. Trober, Jr. #103988, EDCF-Supermax, P.O. Box 311, El Dorado, KS 67042



SEEKING LETTERS & CONTACTS. Miguel Angel Ruiz #347785, Suwannee Correction Institute, 5964 US Hwy 90, Live Oak, FL 32060



LOOKING FOR A TRUE FRIEND who will inspire, and let me inspire, motivate, and allow themselves to be motivated. I'm 35 y.o., 5'10", 160 lbs., slim & fit with a dark brown complexion. I have 8 brothers & 2 sisters, and a 4 y.o. son. My hobbies are reading, writing, being on the phone and Facebook, and socializing with positive-minded people. I'm honest, direct, and self-sufficient. Please write: Marcus Harris Junior #984482, Suwannee Correctional Institute, Main Unit, 5984 US Hwy 90, Live Oak, FL 32060