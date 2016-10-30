Contributions for collage zine: Excavations #3

Excavations – a magazine of correspondence art – is a newly founded zine with original paper works from international participants (DIN A5, 2o/22 pages, free topic - excavations of the creative mind ;-)). There is no deadline, if one edition is full, I’ll start excavations for the next edition. Please contact me for details, if you wish to participate:

More info: sve@excavations-mag.com

Pictures of the first two editions:

www.excavations-mag.com

