***This is a call for submissions for a cat & dog zine.***

Looking for:

*stories (up to 500 words)

*poems (page in length)

*artwork (drawings, collages, cover art)

*love letters

Topics may include:

-how they came to be in your life

-their therapeutic presence

- how they help ease your anxiety, depression and provide comfort

-the special bond you share

-their unconditional love

-the playful/weird/cute things they do

-if they are a service dog/cat

-if they have a physical disability, mental illness and/or health issues

-do you refer to them as your: pet, baby/child/family, companion, friend/best friend, room mate, healer, etc.

-if you have more than one cat or dog

-anything else you wish to share about them

Contributors will receive a free issue of the zine upon completion.

If interested, email Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com

Deadline for submissions is March 26, 2017

(Please note: You are not required to email links of your artwork or writing portfolio prior to submitting something. Even though it is appreciated, it is not necessary. Just send in your submissions.

Contributors can choose to submit a photo of their cat and dog which will precede or follow their stories, poems and letters. Random photos (photography) of just your cat or dog with no story, poem or letter accompanying it will not be accepted. Thank you.)

facebook.com/ZippityZinedra

zippityzinedrapress.tumblr.com