Bruce Pavitt founder of Sub Pop talks about the Music Business

Sub Pop Label founder Bruce Pavitt sees the same music problems as I do. 3 CEO’s have ruined it, support only teen pop, and refuse to allow music to grow or change – while all other musicians have been marginalized out of any real careers.Here are quotes from the music buisness worldwide website article. See link.“The pop charts have never been this conservative, ever. There are literally 10-20 artists who are in the Top 100; it’s a very closed system unless you’re Drake, Rihanna, Beyonce or Justin Bieber.“I’m not a music snob, I like pop music, but I do think that popular culture should be much more diverse and genius should rise to the top.“There were a lot of different players deciding what was going to be popular and the result was a tremendous diversity and genius in popular radio in the ’60s.“You can go on the internet and stream a wide variety of music now but a lot of it is ghettoised and that’s the problem.“I think radio has a lot to do with that, and the fact that there are three major labels is certainly part of it.I sent him an e-mail about the great article and how I had many of the same concerns. He responded in a short e-mail - see both below. below.For more on the Dallas music revolution against this seeGot a short e-mail back from Pavitt. He also has some indie support ideas in the works. See below.Tom,Great essay.I will pass it on.Feel free to check out 8Stem.com...a new tech/music company that is working with a variety of indie artists (primarily Seattle).We're trying to promote creative fan engagement through easy remixing on mobile.Best,Bruce