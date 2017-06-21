Antiquated Future's Summer Solstice Distro Update

NEW ZINES
The Chapess #9
- The latest issue of The Chapess
, the quarterly zine from UK zine press Synchronise Witches featuring women writers from around the world. ($5)
Last Night at the Casino #12
- A collection of casino chips and the stories that accompany them. Adventure and travel tales from around the country. ($2)
Minor Leagues #3
- Through minimalist comics and sketches, this issue of Minor Leagues
confronts loss while also managing to incorporate playful vignettes and letters from readers. A continually one-of-a-kind zine. ($4)
Radical Nuns: A Feminist Fanzine and Coloring Booklet
- Portraits and short biographies of nuns who "altered history for the betterment of people." Visionaries, activists, political prisoners, education reformers, pop singers, computer scientists, DJs, pop artists, queer writers, and graffiti artists. ($4)
Rock n' Roll Forever
- A decade of punk photography from Nuts! fanzine editor Ben Trogdon. Hundreds of photos, full-color, countless bands and countless punk-life oddities. ($14)
Well Worn Very Used
- A peek into the fetish sock trade. Kara Comegys chronicles being a new seller and the curiosities and uncertainties that come along with it. ($2)
Wildlifoodin #3
- Living off the grid, foraging, cultivation, the future of soil, and a whole lot more. ($5)
NEW MUSIC
Buffalo Voice- Pilgrim Takes His Spill
- Led by songwriter and sound-experimenter Tucker Theodore, Buffalo Voice's Pilgrim Takes His Spill
is a series of ten perfectly destroyed anthems. (Cassette + Digital Download) ($5)
Hoop- Super Genuine
- The debut full-length from Seattle's Hoop. Arresting, emotionally complex dream-pop. Guest vocals from Briana Marela and Allyson Foster (Hunger Cloud Darkening) put this album over-the-top into the territory of an instant classic. (Cassette + Digital Download) ($5)
The Washboard Abs- Recurring Chasms
- On Recurring Chasms
, Olympia's The Washboard Abs take their intimate indie-pop to new heights. Incorporating angular rhythms and art rock sensibilities to these perfectly distilled songs, the album is a beautiful and complex journey through personal battles and trauma recovery. (Cassette + Digital Download) ($5)
NEW BOOKS
Rad Families: A Celebration
- Rad Families: A Celebration
honors the messy, the painful, the playful, the beautiful, the myriad ways we create families. ($19.95)
NEW PAPER GOODS
NEW SHIRTS
Planetary T-Shirt
- Getting spacey. Designed and printed by Kyle Rollins in Olympia, Washington. ($20)
NEW MISCELLANY
NEWS
*We'll be tabling at the Portland Zine Symposium
on July 22nd and 23rd and then hopefully doing a few more West Coast tabling events before the summer is out.
*There's just a few days left of our distro-wide LP SALE
! A few dozen LPs, from some of the best Northwest artists, all being sold at cost. We're just trying to clear a little space because there's so much stuff coming in.
*The first album from Midwife
(a collaboration between Sister Grotto
’s Madeline Johnston and Tucker Theodore
) just came out last week. This is probably my album of year so far–ethereal and shoegaze-ish, heartbreaking and gorgeous.
*In some hard news, Portland is still grieving from a recent hate crime
. You can donate to the young women who survived the attack here
and donate to the families of those who died in the attack (as well as other organizations) here
.
*Given the state of the world, there's never been a better time to get together with your community (or expand your community). Zine Nation
has posted a great Summer Zine Fest
list that covers a wide array of zine events around the world.
*And if you want to watch the most feel-good things around: Mazzy Chiu, the two-year-old daughter of local zinesters A'misa Chiu
and Alex Chiu
, has a YouTube cooking show called The Mazzy Show
. It's wonderful.
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines