Antiquated Future Holiday Distro Update

NEW ZINES
Clock Tower Nine #9
- Seattle record store clerk Danny Noonan asks a couple dozen people "What is the last record you would sell?" The answers span across eras, genres, and cultures. ($2)
Clock Tower Nine #11
- Clock Tower Nine
is a perfect assortment of oddities. Pinball history, Cleveland novelty shirts, postcard lessons, jukebox stories. ($2)
Gardens Inaccessible
- In Gardens Inaccessible
Molly Schaeffer writes about the loss of a close friend, and how her thoughts around the loss change (and don't change) over time. A gorgeous art zine beyond compare. ($8)
Minor Leagues #2
- A travelogue through grief and groceries, far off fields, parks in summer. Oddly singular, this beautifully laid out zine reads like a picture book for daydreamers with complex feelings. ($6)
Paper Crush #9: Dumping Kerouac
- Krissy Ponyboy chronicles her decades-long obsession with Beat Generation writers, and the obsession's gradual decline. Like all issues of Paper Crush
, Dumping Kerouac is awesome, straightforward, and wise. ($2)
Senior Time
- In Senior Time
, comic artist Kelly Froh meditates on what makes a meaningful life as she works her self-created job of hanging out and making art with senior citizens. ($6)
Years Old
- Nostalgia, summertime, promises made to your 12-year-old self. Years Old
is a zine unlike any other. An art zine packed with stories, made out of a variety of paper types, cut to varying sizes, asking you to read in a different way. ($8)
NEW MUSIC
The Old World- Self-Titled
- Ten songs from long-running New Hampshire folk-rock band The Old World. The latest release on Why the Tapes Play Records. ($6)
WAV Fuzz- WVZ
- Skirting the ethereal sidelines of house and techno, Portland's WAV Fuzz makes dreams you can dance to. On WVZ
, the first physical release from Portland's Bed of Roses crew, he brings two otherworldly party starters. (12") ($12)
NEW PAPER GOODS
Keep Writing Postcard Pack
- A grab bag of postcards from letterpress artist Hope Amico and her long-running Keep Writing postcard project. ($10)
Letterpressed Holiday Card Pack
- Four letterpressed holiday cards. Two from New Orleans printer/zinester Hope Amico and two from Olympia printer/zinester Kelsey Smith. ($10)
Three Steps Notepad
- Three steps: Agitate, educate, organize. By Justseeds Arts Collective artist Josh MacPhee. ($3)
NEW MISCELLANY
2017 Famous Faces Calendar
- Crawdad Cleveland's Famous Faces calendar is an annual favorite around here. Paintings of early soul, rock n' roll, country, jazz, folk revival, and experimental legends. ($7)
A Spell for Letting Go Patch
- "A spell for easeful transitions that you can embroider yourself. Good magic for cutting cords, releasing the past, and preparing for the unknowable future." ($6)
Crow Shield Magnet
- A shield of crows, dandelions, stars, and twigs. A hex for protection, healing, and home. In magnet form. ($4)
Entelechy Patch
- A grizzly bear getting ready to swallow the moon, amongst oak leaves and the jawbone of a deer. ($6)
Hybrid Patch-
A stag and a girl morphing together, becoming more powerful than they could be alone. ($6)
NEW BOOKS
Selfish, Issue Four: Hot & Bothered
- In the new issue of the Selfish
literary journal: tension. Under the banner of "Hot & Bothered," a couple dozen artists from around the country chime in. From poems to film stills, conversations to collages, this issue is full of the unexpected. ($20)
NEW ZINE PACKS
Protect Roe v Wade Zine Pack
- A zine pack to highlight the importance of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the U.S. ($15)
NEWS
*As far as holiday shipping goes: We'll be shipping every day until the morning of December 22nd. Anything shipped by the 22nd is guaranteed to arrive (within the U.S.) before Xmas. USPS doesn't guarantee international orders, so we can't make any promises, but we'll keep shipping them.
*We'll be tabling at Publication Studio's annual Publication Fair here in Portland on December 21st. If you're in the area, stop by and say hello! We'll be tabling alongside our pals Two Plum Press and Sincerely Analog, and will be among so many of Portland's best small presses and bookstores.
*In this gift-giving season, remember to support small businesses! A lot of independent businesses are able to stay in business throughout the year because of the income the holidays bring. We wholesale our zines, paper goods, and tapes to a lot of really lovely bookstores and variety shops
that are super supportive of what we do and very deserving of your support.
*Seattle institution of community awesomeness Cafe Racer
is fundraising to stay in business.
*Our arts community was devastated this past week by a fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse venue in Oakland that killed 36 people. We lost some dear friends and many members of our greater community. In addition to the Ghostship Fire Relief Fund, there's this Master List of Ghost Ship Support with a host of ways to donate time, money, resources, and skills to help.
*In the wake of the Ghost Ship tragedy, our friends at the long-running Denver DIY space Rhinoceropolis
were kicked out and the space was shut down. If you can donate to help these people and this space out, they could use your help
.
*And lastly, I'd like to just say how much I miss Edmond Lapine and Joey Casio, two friends whose lives came to an end in the Ghost Ship fire. Both had such an impact on my life and the lives of so many others. My heart goes out to everyone out there who lost someone in the fire.
Until the new year,
Joshua
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines