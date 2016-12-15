Antiquated Future Holiday Distro Update

NEW ZINES

NEW MUSIC

NEW PAPER GOODS

NEW MISCELLANY

NEW ZINE PACKS

NEWS

The 2016 Bestsellers List is here! And it's a fun one. A really good mix of newcomers and perpetual favorites.

* As far as holiday shipping goes: We'll be shipping every day until the morning of December 22nd. Anything shipped by the 22nd is guaranteed to arrive (within the U.S.) before Xmas. USPS doesn't guarantee international orders, so we can't make any promises, but we'll keep shipping them.

* We'll be tabling at Publication Studio's annual Publication Fair here in Portland on December 21st. If you're in the area, stop by and say hello! We'll be tabling alongside our pals Two Plum Press and Sincerely Analog , and will be among so many of Portland's best small presses and bookstores.

*In this gift-giving season, remember to support small businesses! A lot of independent businesses are able to stay in business throughout the year because of the income the holidays bring. We wholesale our zines, paper goods, and tapes to a lot of really lovely bookstores and variety shops that are super supportive of what we do and very deserving of your support.

The Saddest Music in the World, and it can be downloaded for free on Bandcamp. *Our sound collage pal Dogwater just released his first album in five years,and it can be downloaded for free on Bandcamp.

*Seattle institution of community awesomeness Cafe Racer is fundraising to stay in business.

ur arts community was devastated this past week by a fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse venue in Oakland that killed 36 people. We lost some dear friends and many members of our greater community. In addition to the Ghostship Fire Relief Fund , there's this Master List of Ghost Ship Support with a host of ways to donate time, money, resources, and skills to help. *O

*In the wake of the Ghost Ship tragedy, our friends at the long-running Denver DIY space Rhinoceropolis were kicked out and the space was shut down. If you can donate to help these people and this space out, they could use your help

*And lastly, I'd like to just say how much I miss Edmond Lapine and Joey Casio, two friends whose lives came to an end in the Ghost Ship fire. Both had such an impact on my life and the lives of so many others. My heart goes out to everyone out there who lost someone in the fire.

Until the new year,

Joshua