Antiquated Future End of Winter Distro Update

New Zines
The Actual Feeling: Discussion Questions to Name Emotions and Ask f...
- Jennifer Williams' latest workbook zine helps lead readers to the core of their emotional needs. Created out of workshops she led in the wake of the Ghost Ship tragedy and the 2016 election, The Actual Feeling
asks its readers to define words in tangible ways in order to better communicate needs and better support others. ($8)
The Lowbrow Reader, Issue 10
- Though The Lowbrow Reader
makes itself out to be a low-quality bathroom reader it is, in reality, a one-of-a-kind zine that holds some of the wisest and oddest essays about bygone pop culture and its fringes. Drew Friedman, Shemp Howard, Amy Heckerling, Bill Morrison the Balloon Man, Mel Brooks, Velvet Underground, and Steve Urkel. ($5)
POPs #2: Parenting on Parenting
- A speculative history of pajama stubbornness, transgender families, geek culture, teaching, parenting in a world of conflict, and Rhea Tepp interviews openhearted punk legend Alice Bag. ($3)
Somnambulist #28: Stuck
- In this issue of Somnambulist
, Martha Grover gathers thirteen different people to tell stories of being stuck—physically, metaphorically, or spiritually. Watercolored portraits accompany a wide range of stories and emotions. ($5)
We'll Never Have Paris #14: Away
- In the new issue of our favorite literary zine, seven writers take us around the world—from ancient ruins to the room of a nursing home—while writing under the theme of "Away." Cover art by Portland's very own Kevin Sampsell. ($5)
New Music
Falsetto Boy- Under the Bed- Addicting lo-fi bedroom pop that runs the gamut. Stripped down folk to walls of sound, all offering a different sort of unnameable nostalgia. (
Cassette + Digital Download) ($7)
The Jellies- S/T (Athletic Tapes)- Chamber folk-pop songs from Chicago theater and film composer Jenn Romero. (Cassette) ($5)
Quartz Prawl- Horsies
(Athletic Tapes)- Transcendent lo-fi garage punk from Meadowcreek, Arkansas duo Quartz Prawl. (Cassette) ($5)
Silver Shadows- Cold Plastic (Self-Released/Volar Records)- Post-punk rhythmic sensibilities and enveloping harmonies mix with otherworldly shoegaze-esque ambience to create an album too perfect to be ignored. (Cassette + digital download) ($8)
The Washboard Abs- Recurring Chasms- Olympia's The Washboard Abs take their intimate indie-pop to new heights. Incorporating angular rhythms and art rock sensibilities to these perfectly distilled songs, the album is a beautiful and complex journey through personal battles and trauma recovery. Deluxe edition comes with a full-color 12-page art zine of poems and photographs. (Cassette + digital download) ($5)
New Miscellany
2017 Lunar Moon Calendar
- Marked down + only two left!
The lunar phases among night blooming flowers (Queen of the Night, Nicotiana, Moon Flower, Four O'clocks, and Angel's Trumpet). Designed and illustrated by Nina and Sonya Montenegro. Moon phases are depicted for each month. ($10)
Incandescent, Issue Eleven
- In this issue of our favorite Portland photo journal: “Building New Ground." 20 photographers from around the world respond. ($14)
New Paper Goods
NEWS
-Our buddies Pamela Margon (Oly Fiddle) and Jemmy Joe (of the great Olympia Pop Rocks podcast) have a new podcast called Power Couple that I highly recommend.
-The ever strange and brilliant Dogwater put out his best sound collage album yet—an existential crisis epic in thirty second-long songs called Boo, Forever.
-Tomas Moniz (of Rad Dad zine) has a new anthology out called Rad Families, and is on a West Coast book tour right now.
-Our friends at Pope Press in Olympia printed some gorgeous letterpress posters to pay tribute to our dear pals Joey Casio and Edmond Lapine who died in the Ghost Ship Tragedy this past December. The posters also raise funds for the Oakland Fire Relief Fund.
-We also have a mailing list for Antiquated Future Records, so let us know if you'd like to be added to that one.
(Also: Don't give in to the deluge of awful. Keep creating, reaching out, resisting, volunteering, protesting, donating, and being kind.)
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines