Adolescent-friendly zines wanted

Greetings!

Ye olde DJ is now working in a short-term rural residential treatment shelter for court-ordered adolescents & I would be grateful for contributions of zines for my creative expression / zine group that are non-triggering and are upbeat and positive for all genders. I am also building a small zine library at the shelter. Thank you!

DJ Frederick

36 West Main

Warner NH 03278

