a short zine

hey there. so i made this short shitzine over couple days whilst i had a free trial of indesign. i basically wanted to see how i would do making an e-zine. to be honest i'm just gonna stick with the cut & paste stuff.



in this zine you will find a few photos that have distinct memories attached to them. drinking longnecks on a carpark roof and watching the sun set, hiking around headlands in the freezing cold, living off bananas and plain chips for two weeks in a tour bus with 20 other people. these are just a couple snaps. soon i will write short excerpts about each picture. in the meantime here they are.



nostalgia's a funny thing: old pictures + memories by m.weiley