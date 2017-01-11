We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

80's California Punk Zines - WANTLIST/TRADELIST

Here's my WANTLIST and TRADELIST.

WANTLIST

Absolutely Zippo [Eggplant] #1-13, 16, 20-22, 24-28, 30, 32-35, 38-40

Cometbus [Aaron Cometbus] #1-2, 6-9, 12-14, 16, 18, 20

Lookout! [Larry Livermore] #1-6, 8-10, 13, 16, 19-29, 40.5

TRADELIST

Zines (and other stuff) I can trade you for zines on my WANTLIST. Absolutely Zippo zines are taken from my personal collection (I had double copies of those issues) other zines are new taken from the zine distro I run.

Zines

Absolutely Zippo #15
Absolutely Zippo #18
Absolutely Zippo #37
Absolutely Zippo #42
Absolutely Zippo #44
Absolutely Zippo #45
Absolutely Zippo #48
Absolutely Zippo #50
Cometbus #49
Cometbus #56

Cometbus #57

Fluke #12
Fluke #13

Maximum Rocknroll #388
Razorcake #83
Razorcake #87
Razorcake #90
Razorcake #91
Razorcake #92

Books/Tapes

Radon by Aaron Cometbus & Travis Fristoe (book)

Spy Rock Memories by Larry Livermore (hardcover book)

 The Lookouts - Spy Rock Road (Cassette)

Shotwell - Under Law + Street Songs (VHS)

Views: 16

Comment

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service