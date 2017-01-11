80's California Punk Zines - WANTLIST/TRADELIST

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
WANTLIST
Absolutely Zippo [Eggplant] #1-13, 16, 20-22, 24-28, 30, 32-35, 38-40
Cometbus [Aaron Cometbus] #1-2, 6-9, 12-14, 16, 18, 20
Lookout! [Larry Livermore] #1-6, 8-10, 13, 16, 19-29, 40.5
TRADELIST
Zines (and other stuff) I can trade you for zines on my WANTLIST. Absolutely Zippo zines are taken from my personal collection (I had double copies of those issues) other zines are new taken from the zine distro I run.
Zines
Absolutely Zippo #15
Absolutely Zippo #18
Absolutely Zippo #37
Absolutely Zippo #42
Absolutely Zippo #44
Absolutely Zippo #45
Absolutely Zippo #48
Absolutely Zippo #50
Cometbus #49
Cometbus #56
Cometbus #57
Fluke #12
Fluke #13
Maximum Rocknroll #388
Razorcake #83
Razorcake #87
Razorcake #90
Razorcake #91
Razorcake #92
Books/Tapes
Radon by Aaron Cometbus & Travis Fristoe (book)
Spy Rock Memories by Larry Livermore (hardcover book)
The Lookouts - Spy Rock Road (Cassette)
Shotwell - Under Law + Street Songs (VHS)
