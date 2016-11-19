5th Review for my Sci-Fi novel Writings In Science

My Fifth Review for Writings in Science, my Sci-Fi novelReviewed by Arya Fomonyuy.Here are some quotes from the review.A History of the Future by Tom Hendricks is a beautiful collection of stories, dialogues, essays, and many things in between, depicting the world millions of years in the future.Readers will enjoy the drama that features in the stories, the tight prose in the essays, and the compelling, somewhat symbolic characters. Tom Hendricks exhibits a very rich imagination in this entertaining work.The author covers a variety of themes in a variety of styles, including ethical issues, scientific inventions, culture and politics.The Setting is captivating. I was drawn in by the images the author conjuredthrough the beautiful writing.Here is the full review on my blog.Contact me for a free streaming copy.Tom Hendricks.