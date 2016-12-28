2017 looks to be scary

Hey all,

Hell of a year, 2016, and I have to admit that gnawing fear is chewing up my insides with what looms in 2017. But, hey, I did zines while Clinton, Bush, and Obama were in office and I'll still be doing them under the next regime of butchers sharpening their knives looking to cut social services, environmental programs, and anyone not rich white and male.

So, I had two zines planned for the next year: Chittering Madness Volume 2 and one about the importance of interacting with people of all ages as a punk, activist, and member of a community. Those will still come, but I'm going to have to do a zine in response to the election first. This won't be an analysis of that shit, but more of a what can we do sort of thing. Plus my favorite books of 2016.

Anyway, send me your zines in trade and get busy,

Ryan