Mishap #36 Out Now!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).
In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.
PO BOX 5841 Eugene OR 97405 usa
mishapzine@yahoo.com
Views: 21
Comment
Whoa! I think what I wrote is a far cry from calling you out.I only said what my experience was. I did contact you at the time to say I hadn't gotten a zine and you said sorry, you'd send one. I never got a zine from you. That is what happened, not a condemnation.
As I wrote, I would like to trade because I like your zines. I understand how life works and we all drop the ball sometimes. I didn't intend to call you out or anything, only explain my reluctance.
Okay?
I just looked it up, and that was 2014. Why didn't you say something three years ago instead of calling me out publicly when you're asking for trades and I'm enthusiastically saying yeah let's do that? Not cool, and never mind.
Hi Kari,
I'd love to trade, but.... Did you know I never got a zine in return from you after I sent The Catalog of Happy Fun?
Anyway, send me some zines and I'll send the latest your way. My last zines was about birding and travel.
Thanks,
Ryan
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines