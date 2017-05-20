We Make Zines

Mishap #36 Out Now!

The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).

In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.

Trade, $2, or free if need be

PO BOX 5841 Eugene OR 97405 usa

mishapzine@yahoo.com

Comment by Ryan Mishap 30 minutes ago

Hi Kari,

I'd love to trade, but.... Did you know I never got a zine in return from you after I sent The Catalog of Happy Fun?

Anyway, send me some zines and I'll send the latest your way. My last zines was about birding and travel.

Thanks,

Ryan

