Quizzical answer to last one, and question for the next

The answer to, and winner (if any) for, our last contest question of:

How many words in English have only one letter. Clue this is a trick question.
IS,

Thousands. Craig Conley in his book One-Letter Words, a Dictionary, and website lists pages and pages. Here are some samples. A team, B list, C battery, D cup ..
"Conley teaches us that each letter's many different meanings span multiple subjects, including science—B denotes a blood type and also is a symbol for boron on the periodic table of elements—and history—in the Middle Ages, B was branded on a blasphemer's forehead.

I had no correct eligible answers. Seems your letters got lost in the mail on this one! I don’t dumb down so please wise up.

Now on to a new Q.: Win a copy of my NEW cd CALLED ‘30′! – (first anti-band CD) or my NEWER cd CALLED ‘NEXT”(‘06) or my NEWEST cd CALLED ‘THIRDS” (May ‘07) or my MORE NEWEST cd Called “FOUR-
TH” (‘08) or my MOST NEWEST cd CALLED ‘5-TH (Nov.’09) or my MORE NEWEST NEWEST cd CALLED ’6-TH’(Feb ’12)( one of the 6 CD set). Hunkasaurus.com (has them all plus videos and more) if you are the first to E-MAIL ME AT THIS ADDRESS: tom-hendricks @ att.net(remove blanks of course) with the correct answer to this art question.
DEDICATION: These contests are dedicated to my sister, Peggy, who answered more of the questions correctly than anyone else.

Comment by Tom Hendricks 9 hours ago

Yes on this question. This was a tricky one remember.
Try the new one.

Comment by Anna Gecko 13 hours ago

So someone could have said 1000+ and you would have accepted it?

