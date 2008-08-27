Why are Many in Zine Community Boycotting Microcosm Publishing and Joe Biel?

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
I am going to post a link, but I want to include an intro and the text of this initial link below. The Dinner and Bikes Tour was an event that would have involved a number of people in the wider zine community, which somewhat explains it's relevance to We Make Zines, but it's the behind the scenes story that really involves the zine community.
Once you read the content of the link below, you can get more information through the links in that note about Joe Biel, Microcosm Publishing, a history of abuse and poor accountability, and why many people in the zine community are boycotting Microcosm Publishing and events involving Joe Biel. Maybe you've heard something about this. Maybe not. In any case, if you go to link on Facebook that I'm posting (or read the text below), you can read about the latest situation that is being discussed in the zine community, mainly because it brings up the issues with Joe Biel and Microcosm, putting them on the table for discussion again--if they ever went away. And they shouldn't have ever gone away. In a DIY community, we need to DIY in terms of reading up on things happening in our own community. Otherwise, how will we have the courage to get involved in the greater communities in which we all take part?
So, I urge you to read up. Read the content at the link I am posting, and visit some of the links listed in the Facebook note for some of the back story. Be informed. Make your own choices. Take your own stand. Ideally, spread the word that we're not really into abusive folks having an influential role in the community unless it's influencing others by demonstrating their own efforts to be accountable for their actions. That's not the case here.
Here is the text you will find if you go to the Facebook link regarding the organization, and then cancellation, of the Dinner and Bikes Tour. First the link: Click Here. And now the text, if you'd like to read it here, though I encourage you to read the comments on the Facebook page itself. The text:
Emails with Elly
Friends:
many folks have asked to see the emails between Elly and I reguarding the Dinner and Bikes tour. I've pasted them below and not edited them. feel free to share these emails with others who may be organizing this tour or working with Joe or Elly in any other context. Thanks for all the love and support friends! Feel free to contact me if you have any questions/ideas!!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Aug 10th:
Hi my name is Jaimie Oller and I got your email address from Cait Giddings in a post from Ailecia Ruskin about wanting to bring your bike show through Lawrence, KS in Sept. I'd love to help set this up and was just looking for more information and the exact dates you were coming through town.
thanks so much!
In Good Health,
Jamie Oller, NCBTMB, CPMT, CIMT
Devoted to creating a world where every child has the chance to meet their full potential. Liddlekidz.org
Hey Jamie,
Thanks for writing! We'd love to do a Dinner & Bikes event in Lawrence, if possible. We'd be there on September 22nd, and would want to do the event from 7-9. Basically, our chef serves up a fancy vegan meal for the number of people we expect, then I give a presentation about bikes and the economy, Joe shows a bunch of super short (3 minute) movies about bike culture, and that's that.
What we need to make it happen: A darkenable-ish place with a screen or wall to project movies on (we have a projector -- and a sheet we can hang up if necessary. A place for the chef to cook -- doesn't have to be a fancy kitchen, either someone's house works or a sink & table & place to plug in his hot plate; and a guarantee to cover food, gas, etc in case only like 4 people show up and three of them forgot their wallet (it's happened). We usually ask for $150, and organizers usually find a sponsor (local bike shop, the library, the city) to cover it if they're worried about attendance.
Lots more at our website: http://ramblingroadshow.com
Thanks!
Elly
503 810 9443
Elly,
Sounds awesome! I think that $150 is totally possible in Lawrence and I know a space that has a kitchen and a screen! let's go ahead and set this up! and I'll make the space reservations tomorrow. if there's anything that needs to change, feel free to email me or FB me (Jaimie Oller). I'll touch base again in Sept just to make sure everything is a go!
thanks so much! this sounds awesome!
--
In Good Health,
Jamie Oller, NCBTMB, CPMT, CIMT
Jamie,
Perfect! Wow. Thanks a ton. Let me know venue details and I'll put them up on the website and on the fb page I just made. If you want to rsvp there, I'll make you an admin and you can switch up whatever you like: https://www.facebook.com/event.php?eid=242560475778628
Likewise, if you need anything let me know.
Thanks again! I'm excited to go to Lawrence!
Elly
Also, what's your address? I'll send posters.
Thanks,
Elly
****Cancellation Message sent to Facebook Event list****
after doing the groundwork to get this event going, it came to my attention that one of the touring members, joe biel, has a long history of behaving in abusive & manipulative ways with women. he has failed mediation & three community accountability processes. i do not feel comfortable inviting such a person into our community to discuss feminism or other elements of radical activism. it’s my belief that such behaviors, particularly when coupled with a lack of accountability, help to create a culture in which survivors of abuse & misogyny are expected to take a backseat–that these issues are considered ‘personal’ & therefore irrelevant. the fact that joe’s tourmates would choose to overlook this history & bring him into communities across the country without being transparent about joe’s actions & lack of accountability calls their judgment into question as well. i don’t want to live in a community that looks the other way when it comes to abuse & misogyny, & i hope that you don’t either, so i have decided to cancel this event.
if you are interested in learning more about joe’s long history of abuse & failed accountability, here are some links:
http://alexwrekk.wordpress.com/2010/07/29/so-whats-the-deal-with-yo...
http://alexwrekk.wordpress.com/2011/06/21/hello-blog-hit-spike-thy-...
http://sassyfrasscircus.tumblr.com/post/300364252/on-microcosm-publ...
For more information on radical community responses to abuse & misogyny, here are some links:
http://www.defenestrator.org/node/1796
http://www.incite-national.org/index.php?s=114
***************************************************************
Sept 12th:
Elle,
I wanted to let you know that after I agreed to organize this event I was made aware of Joe's history and his failed attempts at community accountability. I really don't feel comfortable bringing someone with his history into my community to discuss feminism or any other radical projects while ignoring his lack of accountability, and therefore I must cancel this event.
-- In Good Health,
Jamie Oller, NCBTMB, CPMT, CIMT
Devoted to creating a world where every child has the chance to meet their full potential. Liddlekidz.org
Sept. 13th:
Jamie,
I'm floored. And stunned. That about sums it up.
It sounds like you've made up your mind. So I've crossed that one off and we'll work out something else for that day.
Best wishes to you.
Elly
Sept. 25th:
Jamie,
Please consider this email a formal request for a retraction of your defamatory statements about Joe Biel, Microcosm Publishing, and the Dinner & Bikes Tour.
Also attached is an invoice. We had agreed to a $150 guarantee for our event in Lawrence. But because for such an event we would expect to make at bare minimum $300, and because the cancellation was not in good faith, I am attaching an invoice for the larger amount. Payment is due immediately.
Please feel free to contact me with any questions. I hope that we do not have to take this to the next level.
Elly
Sept. 28th:
Elly,
I want to let you know that you have no right to send such an email to me. I in no way agreed to pay you and you, yourself cancelled the public invite to the event and then replaced that night with another event in Kansas City. Legally speaking, you have no legs to stand on and I suggest that you act more carefully in the future before threatening legal action towards strangers.
In regards to Joe, Microcosm and your Tour: I will not be taking my statements back and if anything, will be making this threatening email public to allow others to see the bullying tactics you also use. Nothing I stated is unfounded and all of it can be proven. My suggestion is if you want folks to stop pointing out how fucked up Joe's behavior has been in the past, maybe you should encourage him to work towards fixing it.
I will be disregarding your letter and demand for payment, as well as letting all other radical organizers in Lawrence and surrounding areas to no longer support Microcosm or any other projects that Joe or yourself may be involved in.
Sept. 29th:
Jamie,
I absolutely encourage you to publish our correspondence. Sunlight is an excellent disinfectant.
Best,
Elly
Alex and I separated in November 2004, nearly thirteen years ago. We haven't talked since February 2006. Yet she continues to insert herself into my life even as I’ve cooperated with her requests and gone through tremendous effort to help close this open wound. And in doing so, Alex has gone to great lengths to erase my perspective and deny my experience—that she abused me for years until I was suicidal. https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-biggest-mindfuck-ever/answer/Joe-...
These were the requests that she sent me in 2008 in order to resolve the situation and how I have complied with them:
1) Seek professional counseling (with someone who is not your friend) to deal with your past family issues as well as issues of control, abuse, and manipulation.
I've attended a total of over 6 years of therapy and psychology, most of which with Ruth Gibian in Portland, an expressly feminist social worker to focus on issues of my family history, control, abuse, and manipulation. The first 3 months with her were intensive therapy of four hours per week with ten hours of homework and reading. She determined we were completed working on these issues in May of 2011. I can see how it would be painful, confusing, and difficult to date a previously undiagnosed autistic person and I feel for Alex's pain. I continued the pursuit of other therapy goals in the meantime for my own benefit. I grew a lot through this process and I am thankful for it.
2) Publicly acknowledge that you have issues of abusing power through manipulation.
I made a public statement about this in June of 2009, made another post here where I again express sorrow and regret: https://medium.com/@joebiel/on-the-resiliency-of-the-cockroach-aspe... and I even wrote a book about it in March 2016.
3) Do not involve anyone you are dating with your work.
When Alex made this request, I did not involve the person that I dated in my work for over seven years. Eventually I came to believe that Alex was not going to react to my fulfillment of these demands and I gave up in 2015. My current partner, Elly and I merged our two companies in 2015.
4) Show me demonstrable changes in your behavior
My counseling resulted in getting an autism diagnosis in 2009. I followed up with years of CBT learning work, submitted myself to and cooperated with an accountability process in 2010, and I've been in a healthy relationship for over eight years and counting, much longer than Alex and I were together. I haven’t had any conflicts like Alex describes with anyone in my life since my diagnosis and treatment. If these are not demonstrable signs of change in my ability to maintain healthy relationships, I don’t know what would be.
5) Do not call me, speak to me in public, or send letters to my house (use my po box or speak to the mediators [she is referring to the people who have since been referred to as an "accountability process"] but don't ever send me a personal letter again.
I didn't contact her for ten years until after she showed up at my book reading, posted a public letter to me, and reviewed my book on Goodreads, at which point I sent her a formal request to settle the matter, since it appeared that she was actively trying to engage with me again.
6) Do not come within five blocks of my house (not including the Credit Union since I know you have to go there)
I have honored this request.
7) Do not go to Beaterville Cafe
I haven't been there since 2008.
8) Do not go to Amnesia Brewing
I haven't been there since 2006.
9) Do not go to Pause
I don't know what/where that is and thus I have never been there.
10) Do not go to the IPRC
I haven't been there since 2008.
11) Do not go to any zine reading I am performing at or any shows played by [my partner's] bands.
I have not attended any of them and would be terrified to. Still, she attended my reading event and events where she knows I am present.
12) Stop engaging in "psychological warfare" like writing "I forgave my mother" on my royalty statement or leaving images of your tattoo where I would run into them near my workshop at the Symposium
I mentioned the former to Alex in 2007, thinking that she would be one of the few people who understood the implications of that statement and could empathize with its meaning. At that time, Alex and I were still mutually communicating and she was closer to me than many people and one of the only people in my life who had met my mother. I can see how it could be taken the wrong way or hurtful. We no longer have contact so this isn't an issue. When the latter happened I had nothing to do with it and only knew about it because she mentioned it to me. I was at my dad's funeral in a different state and had nothing to do with other people making copies of publicly available images. I think it is hard for her to believe that it was a coincidence and I could see why that is upsetting for her. I recognize that these things were traumatic for her and make continuous effort to make sure that more things along those lines do not happen. This is difficult as she finds symbolic meaning in places where it wasn't intended and to blame me when, for example, a steak appears on her porch or UPS accidentally delivers our boxes to her home or an intern flyers at her store without telling anyone that they are doing it. Each time something like this happens, I go to greater lengths to ensure that nothing like it happens again. The only office building we could get is within three miles of her house and we reluctantly accepted that was after every other lead fell apart.
13) Do not ever mention my family ever again. That upset me the most about your letter.
Haven't mentioned them again; don't talk to her.
14) Remove Stolen Sharpie Revolution from GoogleBooks
GoogleBooks suffered a lawsuit for their habit of adding books from libraries without permission. Microcosm/I did not give them permission and they removed it within a week when I asked them to.
15) Quit using my artwork on the website side bar.
Alex was aware that our programmer had spent years overhauling the website backend to edit the artwork and that we were working on a redesign jump already. It was removed as fast as we could; within a few months.
16) Disclose any contract or any agreement you have with the publisher of the Alternative Media Handbook to my attorney.
Alex gave the editors permission to use her work. I had no contract or agreement with the publisher regarding her work. I forwarded Alex's attorney the few emails where the editors had contacted me, which included quoted emails where Alex had given the editors permission to use whatever they wanted of her work in their book.
17) Pay me the $800 owed for my medical stipend.
Alex quit three months before medical stipends were issued. Alex quit in October of 2006 when she knew that management had decided that it could not afford to begin paying medical stipends until January of 2007, due to owing our printers over $30,000. Various former staffers have explained this to her.
18) Pay Brian for his sticker layout work.
Brian had paid his rent money to Alex instead of to me in February 2007. I showed him the divorce documents and he agreed that he owed this money to me. We subtracted his rent from the money that I owed him for contract work. He accepted that and moved on.
There is a vast difference between supporting and rebuilding survivors of abuse and campaigning to bully and harm a disabled survivor of abuse. There’s nothing radical about that. Alex continues to harm and spread rumors about me thirteen years later but you don’t see me campaigning for people to boycott her, harm her, or even asking anyone to pick sides.
At least twice per week I am asked about any number of rumors that Alex has spread in the campaign against me. I am bullied online several times per week by strangers advocating on Alex’s behalf. Someone created a fake Facebook account to mock and bully my partner and I. Everyone at work has been harassed about it relentlessly for years. Alex directed people to harass me about my corn allergy in 2014. Innumerable stores, authors, and events have blacklisted Microcosm and I as a result of Alex's campaign. This behavior has cost me three different jobs and threatened my ability to support myself many times over the past 13 years. Alex has consistently characterized my motives, feelings, and perspective about the situation—things that she cannot possibly know. Alex has even gone to great lengths to erase my perspective and deny my experience—that she abused me for years until I was suicidal.
I brought in a mediator in 2010. Alex declined to cooperate. She insists that she does not like to talk about this situation but still chimes in and broadcasts the signal whenever the issue come up. She wrote “in case you didn’t know, one of my favorite spectator sports is to watch the sinking ship that is Microcosm Publishing. It’s great that I don’t feel so attached at all these days but, I had to admit to myself that I must enjoy gossip because I find it pretty amusing to see the drama unfold” Perhaps the most perplexing thing about that statement is the lack of acknowledgement that she has specifically campaigned for this result for years.
In the recent past:
1) Alex showed up at my book reading with her stated purpose being to ask me about abusing her. She posted the letter that she wrote publicly on the Internet.
2) In November 2016 We were doing an event in Montreal that Alex was not attending and Alex's postings succeeded in pressuring our person running the event to quit. This was the ninth such person.
3) In January 2017, when I was interviewed for Entropy magazine Alex was part of a group who organized to convince the magazine to delete the online version of the story.
4) Alex organized until I was banned from the Zines Au Go Go Facebook group when I was interviewing people for a book in November 2016.
5) In Dec 2016, someone anonymously created a bullying Facebook account that used my identity to bully my partner and I and referenced the justification as "you hurt our friend Alex."
6) When I finally settled the case with my former business partners and walked away from tens of thousands of dollars owed, we posted the settlement agreement. Alex responded to insist that the settlement statement was court-ordered and thus insincere and meaningless.
7) Alex posted a statement in February 2017 that we had published Cindy Crabb's work without permission, which was false and we have a contract to show it. I had spent the past four years trying to settle this and the situation was successfully resolved by a zinester/mutual peer hearing both sides and creating a mutually agreeable settlement.
8) Alex continues to publish and distribute at least six different printed works that characterize me and our relationship as abusive.
9. When some of the founders asked the Zine Symposium to follow it’s own policies and the majority of organizers quit in 2008, the remaining organizers just rewrote the policies.
10. Alex pretended to file a restraining order against me in 2008 and even had a courier deliver it. Her friends began referring to it the incident as “taking legal action.”
11. Whenever someone is talking about me, it’s like the bat signal. Alex appears and chimes in on her “least favorite subject to talk about.”
12. Instead of reading what I’ve written, strangers make fun of what Alex and other people have claimed that I’ve said, repeating memes like “blames his corn allergy,” or “blames his disability.” I’ve never said either of these things. In fact, I’ve always said the opposite. Yet Alex spreads the rumors that this is how I talk about it. Even worse is “Joe Biel's behavior goes far beyond the appropriate range of behavior, even taking into account his neurodivergence.” Without any specifics as to what I’ve actually said or done that goes beyond “the appropriate range of behavior” or what the qualifications of the evaluator are to understand autism.
13. Alex accuses ME of having a strange level of investment about my own life. The incredible irony here is that only one of us has to live in my life every day and the only one of us needs to be invested in it.
14. I cannot count how many times I have been told that I am not autistic or that my disability has no bearing on the situation.
15. Symbolism and tattoos can change. So can perspectives, as new information is introduced. Is it really in anyone's best interest to keep pouring salt in this wound?
I’ve spent years trying to resolve this situation so that we can both be left alone and move on with our lives. Each attempt at doing that has been summarily ignored or declined. What is gained by holding onto this?
I would agree that “It’s incredibly brave and difficult to call out an abuser in radical communities…victim blaming, demanding to see proof, belittling of a person’s OWN EXPERIENCES.” This has been exactly why I’ve been so quiet about this for the first ten years. Every time I talked about my experience I was shouted down, denied, and silenced. It's finally reached the point where I have nothing left to lose.
Alex has refused to cooperate with accountability about her own abusive behavior and has never (to my knowledge) acknowledged my autism or the fact that I've complied with her requests many years ago.
Alex has seen to it that I am not a part of any radical subculture or community, the only family that’s ever loved me. Worse, the community’s response and understanding of these issues has been completely heartbreaking. In response to this post, I expect to be insulted, condescended to, and then have the post deleted.
How does being forced to create factions help anyone? If Alex and her “supporters” stopped talking about it, we would all realize that this issue ended a decade ago.
Joe friended me here & on Facebook & I have no intention of unfriending him. I don't really know either Alex or Joe personally, just via the Web, and have no desire to sort through their dirty laundry. I'm sure this has been said before.
Ayn Rand used put members of her inner circle on trial for deviating from her ideology. Some were so submissive they actually attended when they were "summoned". Sounds a bit like your "mediations" and "community accountability processes". It smacks of a witch trial to me.
Who else would be subject to this kind of scrutiny? I'm not even sure if I "belong" to the "zine community" or the "DIY community"---not that I yearn to or anything----so I guess I'm immune. Not a big enough fish to fry I suppose.
If I were to peer into the bedroom of all the people I trade and interact with, I'm sure I'd find them wanting somehow in some principle I try to follow. Shunning and boycotting everybody who doesn't meet my standards of perfection would get a little inconvenient. I don't think most of us could afford to be as narrow and judgemental as the Boycott Joe Biel Crusade. The distastefulness of it aside, it'd get mighty complicated and inconvenient, if we aimed for any kind of consistency.
No. No boycotts for me. I'm much more comfortable down here with the sinners.
