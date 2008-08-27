Censored Art News.



Those who protest major media say that many important political issues are never covered. They rightly fight against censored news. I agree. The press should go beyond the scandal of the few and cover the issues of the millions.

But the problem is more than censored political or social issues. There is censored art news. This article looks at some major art stories that are seldom talked about.

When was the last time you heard a protest song on…