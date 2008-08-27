a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Censored Art News.
Those who protest major media say that many important political issues are never covered. They rightly fight against censored news. I agree. The press should go beyond the scandal of the few and cover the issues of the millions.
But the problem is more than censored political or social issues. There is censored art news. This article looks at some major art stories that are seldom talked about.
When was the last time you heard a protest song on…Continue
Added by Tom Hendricks on January 19, 2017 at 11:31am — 1 Comment
Added by Tom Hendricks on January 19, 2017 at 9:26am — No Comments
Added by Tom Hendricks on January 17, 2017 at 11:40am — 2 Comments
Added by Tom Hendricks on January 14, 2017 at 8:57am — 1 Comment
Added by Tom Hendricks on January 12, 2017 at 9:41am — No Comments
Added by Jeremy Ingram on January 12, 2017 at 9:29am — No Comments
today is my birthday! to celebrate, i got a post office box for zine stuff...
Anna Gecko
P.O. Box 892769
Mililani, HI 96789
Added by Anna Gecko on January 11, 2017 at 10:23pm — No Comments
Here's my WANTLIST and TRADELIST.
WANTLIST
Absolutely Zippo [Eggplant] #1-13, 16, 20-22, 24-28, 30, 32-35, 38-40
Cometbus [Aaron Cometbus] #1-2, 6-9, 12-14, 16, 18, 20
Lookout! [Larry Livermore] #1-6, 8-10, 13, 16, 19-29, 40.5
TRADELIST
Zines (and other stuff) I can trade you for zines on my WANTLIST. Absolutely Zippo zines are taken from my personal collection (I had…Continue
Added by Gabba on January 11, 2017 at 1:30pm — No Comments
Added by Tom Hendricks on January 10, 2017 at 11:52am — No Comments
Calling on all my straight edge pals to get involved in my next zine - Uniform Choice Fanzine. Let's make something happen!!
Added by Cariad O'Brien on January 8, 2017 at 9:05am — No Comments
Calling on straight edge people to be involved in my next zine - Uniform Choice fanzine. Let's make something happen!
Added by Cariad O'Brien on January 8, 2017 at 9:03am — No Comments
My first ever zine is a chance to look into the lives of the women in the hardcore community.
My zine isn't universal; it doesn't speak for every single woman. However, it simply provides a platform for those wanting to make their voices heard. The name's a gimmick; the zine talks wholly about women being accepted and contributing to a community. That's what's great about…Continue
Added by Cariad O'Brien on January 8, 2017 at 9:00am — No Comments
Hey so I made this new zine, TraumaRama #1. Here's the Etsy link, but let me know if you want to trade.
This is my first fancy colored cover. I'm really happy about it!
Here's the description:
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can be a difficult disorder to manage. Not only do people with PTSD have to cope with the emotional aftermath of trauma, there is significant societal stigma regarding mental illness. In TraumaRama #1, Kari Tervo aims to end the stigma and…Continue
Added by Kari Tervo on January 7, 2017 at 4:14pm — No Comments
Glad to see we survived 2016.
Anyone have any plans for the new year?
Added by Anna Gecko on January 1, 2017 at 12:30am — No Comments
Added by Tom Hendricks on December 30, 2016 at 2:38pm — No Comments
Hey all,
Hell of a year, 2016, and I have to admit that gnawing fear is chewing up my insides with what looms in 2017. But, hey, I did zines while Clinton, Bush, and Obama were in office and I'll still be doing them under the next regime of butchers sharpening their knives looking to cut social services, environmental programs, and anyone not rich white and male.
So, I had two zines planned for the next year: Chittering Madness Volume 2 and one about the importance of…Continue
Added by Ryan Mishap on December 28, 2016 at 11:14am — No Comments
Added by Tom Hendricks on December 26, 2016 at 8:32am — No Comments
I hear the acronym D.I.Y. (do it yourself) everywhere I go these days, it has put a new face on an old trend called problem solving. I used the D.I.Y. concept to create this publication you’re reading and I even bought into this popular trend, by purchasing a domain name, titled http://www.diy-publishing.com. There, I offer a small press publishing service to indie authors like myself. The D.I.Y. concept is definitely a…Continue
Added by Zineiac on December 22, 2016 at 2:06am — No Comments
Added by Tom Hendricks on December 19, 2016 at 1:58pm — No Comments
ZINE READERS LET ME FIRST START BY SAYING I WAS CLOSE TO GIVING UP ON THIS GENERATION OF HIP-HOP ARTISTS UNTIL I HEARD BE-FLOWS LATEST JOINT A SURE BE BANGER AND I WILL LET YOU ALL
BE THE JUDGE AND EMAIL ME IF YOU WANT TO HAVE ME FEATURE IT ON THE HOME PAGE.
https://m.datpiff.com/tape/809473…Continue
Added by sean king on December 17, 2016 at 10:42pm — No Comments
