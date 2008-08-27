We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Censored Art News

Censored Art News.



Those who protest major media say that many important political issues are never covered. They rightly fight against censored news. I agree. The press should go beyond the scandal of the few and cover the issues of the millions.

But the problem is more than censored political or social issues. There is censored art news. This article looks at some major art stories that are seldom talked about.

When was the last time you heard a protest song on…

Added by Tom Hendricks on January 19, 2017 at 11:31am — 1 Comment

Writings In Science, sci-fi novel by Musea, has hard science too

My sci-fi novel, Writings in Science is a History of the future told in stories, essays, poems ,and plays. There is hard science and romantic science too

Hard science examples: 1. OOL was chemical selection caused by UV in a day night cycle. 2. There is a direction to evolution - in every selection there is better catabolic or anabolic processes.…

Added by Tom Hendricks on January 19, 2017 at 9:26am — No Comments

Quizzical answer to last one, and question for the next

The answer to, and winner (if any) for, our last contest question of:



How many words in English have only one letter. Clue this is a trick question.

IS,



Thousands. Craig Conley in his book One-Letter Words, a Dictionary, and website lists pages and pages. Here are some samples. A team, B list, C battery, D cup ..

Added by Tom Hendricks on January 17, 2017 at 11:40am — 2 Comments

Musea 200th Issue, People Issue, A History of Underground Dallas for the Last 24 Years.

MUSEA 200th Issue - the PEOPLE Issue.



A celebration of indie artists featured in Musea.

An underground history of 25 years of Dallas arts.

============

Reader, you will find all this inside and more:



Why did shock jock Russ Martin tie me to a chair with duct tape?

Why did Frank Zappa call KNON while I was working there?

Which Musea cover was printed upside down?

Added by Tom Hendricks on January 14, 2017 at 8:57am — 1 Comment

Puzzled again

Long break, but we are back with questions to keep your brains sharp.



The answer to, and winner (if any) for, our last contest question of:

What did the Wizard of Oz (in the book - not the movie) give to the Scarecrow to keep his brains sharp? Clue: the answer is in the "Little Wizard Stories of Oz" from 1914,



IS,

Pins and needles, so his brains would stay sharp.



Added by Tom Hendricks on January 12, 2017 at 9:41am — No Comments

guess who got a p.o. box???

today is my birthday! to celebrate, i got a post office box for zine stuff...

Anna Gecko

P.O. Box 892769

Mililani, HI 96789

Added by Anna Gecko on January 11, 2017 at 10:23pm — No Comments

80's California Punk Zines - WANTLIST/TRADELIST

Here's my WANTLIST and TRADELIST.



WANTLIST

Absolutely Zippo [Eggplant] #1-13, 16, 20-22, 24-28, 30, 32-35, 38-40

Cometbus [Aaron Cometbus] #1-2, 6-9, 12-14, 16, 18, 20

Lookout! [Larry Livermore] #1-6, 8-10, 13, 16, 19-29, 40.5

TRADELIST

Zines (and other stuff) I can trade you for zines on my WANTLIST. Absolutely Zippo zines are taken from my personal collection (I had…

Added by Gabba on January 11, 2017 at 1:30pm — No Comments

Bruce Pavitt founder of Sub Pop talks about the Music Business

Sub Pop Label founder Bruce Pavitt sees the same music problems as I do. 3 CEO’s have ruined it, support only teen pop, and refuse to allow music to grow or change – while all other musicians have been marginalized out of any real careers.



Here are quotes from the music buisness worldwide website article. See link.



Added by Tom Hendricks on January 10, 2017 at 11:52am — No Comments

Straight Edge Call For Submission

Calling on all my straight edge pals to get involved in my next zine - Uniform Choice Fanzine. Let's make something happen!!

Added by Cariad O'Brien on January 8, 2017 at 9:05am — No Comments

Girl's Guide to Surviving Hardcore

My first ever zine is a chance to look into the lives of the women in the hardcore community.

My zine isn't universal; it doesn't speak for every single woman. However, it simply provides a platform for those wanting to make their voices heard. The name's a gimmick; the zine talks wholly about women being accepted and contributing to a community. That's what's great about…

Added by Cariad O'Brien on January 8, 2017 at 9:00am — No Comments

TraumaRama #1

Hey so I made this new zine, TraumaRama #1. Here's the Etsy link, but let me know if you want to trade.

This is my first fancy colored cover. I'm really happy about it!

Here's the description:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can be a difficult disorder to manage. Not only do people with PTSD have to cope with the emotional aftermath of trauma, there is significant societal stigma regarding mental illness. In TraumaRama #1, Kari Tervo aims to end the stigma and…

Added by Kari Tervo on January 7, 2017 at 4:14pm — No Comments

Happy New Year!

Glad to see we survived 2016.

Anyone have any plans for the new year?

Added by Anna Gecko on January 1, 2017 at 12:30am — No Comments

Complete - all recordings since 1990 (Musea 200th issue photo.)

https://musea.wordpress.com/2016/12/30/music-200th/

Hunkasaurus and His Pet Dog Guitar / Musea Zine / Tom Hendricks

For the 200th issue of Musea.

Added by Tom Hendricks on December 30, 2016 at 2:38pm — No Comments

2017 looks to be scary

Hey all,

Hell of a year, 2016, and I have to admit that gnawing fear is chewing up my insides with what looms in 2017. But, hey, I did zines while Clinton, Bush, and Obama were in office and I'll still be doing them under the next regime of butchers sharpening their knives looking to cut social services, environmental programs, and anyone not rich white and male.

So, I had two zines planned for the next year: Chittering Madness Volume 2 and one about the importance of…

Added by Ryan Mishap on December 28, 2016 at 11:14am — No Comments

Here is the Full LIst for all 190 Christmas Posts

Dear Readers,

Here is the full list on my blog. That was great fun to find and post 190 Christmas Posts.
https://musea.wordpress.com/2016/12/26/190-christmas-posts-for-facebook/

Added by Tom Hendricks on December 26, 2016 at 8:32am — No Comments

Uncle Sam Loses Billion$ From D.I.Y.

I hear the acronym D.I.Y. (do it yourself) everywhere I go these days, it has put a new face on an old trend called problem solving. I used the D.I.Y. concept to create this publication you’re reading and I even bought into this popular trend, by purchasing a domain name, titled http://www.diy-publishing.com. There, I offer a small press publishing service to indie authors like myself. The D.I.Y. concept is definitely a…

Added by Zineiac on December 22, 2016 at 2:06am — No Comments

100 Christmas Posts on Face book - by Musea

One Hundred Posts for Christmas

Dear FaceBook Friends, I have been collecting Christmas posts. I've gathered a lot - Just about 100 saved! Starting today, Mon. 19th, and each day until Christmas I'm going to post them. Ready?

They include, classic songs, films, hymns, carols, stories, TV shows, poems, art, shared posts from others, and some surprises. Hope you enjoy them.
Here goes and MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY NEW YEAR.

see blog musea.wordpress.com

Added by Tom Hendricks on December 19, 2016 at 1:58pm — No Comments

ZINES REVIEW BEFLOW ERASE THE KRITIC

ZINE READERS LET ME FIRST START BY SAYING I WAS CLOSE TO GIVING UP ON THIS GENERATION OF HIP-HOP ARTISTS UNTIL I HEARD BE-FLOWS LATEST JOINT A SURE BE BANGER AND I WILL LET YOU ALL

BE THE JUDGE AND EMAIL ME IF YOU WANT TO HAVE ME FEATURE IT ON THE HOME PAGE.

https://m.datpiff.com/tape/809473…

Added by sean king on December 17, 2016 at 10:42pm — No Comments

