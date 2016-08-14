zoe blaq's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
I hope the year treated you well. I look forward to a new year of courage, motivation and determination to stay healthy and creative. I'll be hosting an urban soul farmer workshop at Bakersfield College in February. I've decided to come out with an Urban Soul Farmer zine to give out at the college.
More info:
urbansoulfarmer.tumblr.com
twitter: @urbansoulfarmer
@zoeblaq
Don't forget to smile at a stranger :)
http://piddleproductions.blogspot.com
Love, Zoe Blaq
Is your mind playing trick on you?
We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Welcomed but not "necessarily" summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation). Zines for the exhibition please send air mail: "Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine. mailposht[.]gmail[.]com
Hello Zoe!
I sent a copy of my zine your way yesterday afternoon. It should get to you in another couple of days.
Thanks for the zine and sticker! The sticker went straight on my sketchbook the second I saw it and read your zine. You rock. Have a nice day. -rochelle
Hello...
Your zine sounds really interesting and I think I might like to trade my zine with you.
Have a nice day.
-rochelle
You can get involved for next year's event here:
http://www.facebook.com/pages/LA-Zine-Fest
http://lazinefest.wordpress.com/
Meredith of False Start Distro is spearheading it so you might want to add her too. :)