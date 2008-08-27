Kelsey Copeland's Page

About Me Tho

My zine library consists of a whopping 2 happy friends: one about annoying bug sex from Quarter Press and one from Gemma Flack about all the synthesizers this one dude ever had that I bought for my friend but haven't gotten to him yet (said friend also has synthesizers).

I'm an editor and full staff of an art magazine (it's casual) and I am obsessed with art in general.

If you're interested in hearing about that art mag every once in a while, check out my Facebook or flip me a message and I'll get you on the email list for the "monthly" [usually less] newsletter. Oooorrr you could just tell me about your cool stuff that you want to share with other people and I can include it in the next newsletter. That would be cool too. My whole reason for starting this was to get involved back and forth with others doing cool art stuff.

http://facebook.com/thherim (specifically for the art magazine)

http://facebook.com/peripherada (everything I plan on doing always with zines and art and stuff)

I'm in college with a major in neuroscience and a minor in sculpture. That's really all I want in life.