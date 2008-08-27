We Make Zines

siomai charlene
  • Female
  • North Bay, Ontario
  • Canada
JEEPNEY ZINES

CHECK OUT THE MAIN STORE

JEEPNEYZINES.TICTAIL.COM

WE ALSO BRANCHED OUT TO ETSY

NEW ZINES!! 

ANG PANGALAWANG PAGTATAPAT: THE SECOND CONFESSIONS

The second issue of the oneshot-turned-stand alone zine series, CONFESSIONS. The zine touches on topics like how I wrote the first zine and about my insecurities again, on growth of a person and how our current generation punishes us if we make mistakes,  and finally delving into the nature of Philippine politics and the Filipino mindset. 

first printing: 40 copies.
half-size
14 pages, black&white
staple-bound

1.50 CAD + shipping. trades open, please message me.

Ang Pangalawang Pagtatapat: The Second Confessions

The second issue of the oneshot-turned-stand alone zine series, CONFESSIONS. The zine touches on topics like how I wrote the first zine and about my insecurities again, on growth of a person and how our current generation punishes us if we make…
Comment Wall

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

At 1:38pm on March 17, 2017, fishspit said…

right on siomai!

my address is 

fishspit

1304 175th Pl NE

Bellevue, WA 98008

thanks a lot!

At 4:33pm on March 16, 2017, fishspit said…

hello siomai!  i'd like to trade with you if you are willing.  let me know . . . if so send your address and i'll post my zine up to you. 

fishspit 

At 8:51am on March 2, 2017, ZippityZinedra said…

yes! looking forward to it!

At 6:46am on February 24, 2017, ZippityZinedra said…
Good to hear :)
I see you have some copies of "if you hate someone YOU HATE SOMEONE" available. Know you have "no hugs! Get away from me" and am working on a revised copy of that particular zine. Can send you one of my other zines for a trade. What do you say?
At 1:07pm on February 16, 2017, ZippityZinedra said…

Charlene,

Was it finally cold enough for you to go ice fishing?

 
 
 

