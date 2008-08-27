We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

fishspit
  • Male
Share on Facebook Share

Fishspit's Friends

  • Lydia
  • Charlotte :-)
  • sara.
  • Sober Bob
  • Misha Murasovs
  • Jasmine Valerie Lutero
  • Te Hao Boon
  • Nina W
  • BW
  • The & Ranch
  • Larissa
  • Axxias
  • Cryptic Gimmick
  • zinedepo
  • Hannah

fishspit's Groups

 

fishspit's Page

Latest Activity

fishspit replied to Andrew Culture's discussion New Issue Announcement thread!
"Wiseblood #67 is out!  It's "The Shock Treatment" Issue.  Some of my experiences getting electro-convulsive treatments.  Love trades . . . but free for the asking . . . a little scratch for postage would be nice . . .…"
3 hours ago
fishspit commented on Filka's group Showcase your Zine
"Wiseblood #67 is out!  It's the "Shock Therapy Issue."  Some of my experiences getting Electro-convulsive Treatments. I love trades . . . if you got nothing to trade . . . hit me up . . . free for the asking . . . if you got…"
3 hours ago
fishspit posted a status
"Wiseblood 67 "The Shock Treatment Issue" is out. Some of my experiences getting Electro-convulsive Treatment."
3 hours ago
0 Comments
fishspit posted a photo
Thumbnail

wiseblood 67

4 hours ago
0 Comments

Profile Information

fishspit's Photos

Loading…
  • Add Photos
  • View All

Fishspit's Blog

Rusty Razor!

Posted on May 24, 2015 at 8:00pm 1 Comment

Rusty Razor is a new, split zine written by R.D. Hontiveros and Fishspit.  The first 20 pages are done by R.D. . . . a one time "gang-banger" turned anarchist doing "life" in Folsom Prison.  Currently he is in solitary (indefinitely) for taking the eye out of a prisoner that was bullying others.  He's the…

Continue

wiseblood! by fishspit

Posted on April 15, 2012 at 10:00pm 0 Comments

WISEBLOOD! 

i've been putting out wiseblood since 1984 . . . 

started as a punk zine and now it tells stories . . . 

just write to get free issues . . . 

i'm up to #60 . . .

don't care for computers . . . so this will be simple lookin' . . .

write me at:

fishspit

1304 175th pl. n.e. 

bellevue, wa, 98008

thanks!

Comment Wall (210 comments)

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

At 5:35am on November 16, 2016, AvantAfro said…

sending you a mega, pack, a good gift, for alwauys giving support .

thank you dearly ..

www.abz.nu

At 8:22pm on September 7, 2016, Jenna Appleseed said…

Sorry can't trade right now. Got a new zine in early progress, but it's not Clash/punk, gonna be one of those evil capitalist semi-art zines sold for money. 

seagreenzines looks cool, checking it out now. 
I've heard outtakes & stray tracks (& adore This Is England) + own the cd somewhere, but never dared listen to the whole of Cut The Crap (didn't wanna risk hearing something worse than Boogie With Your Children - Joe's offical first solo album is odd enough). 


At 6:55pm on August 24, 2016, Sober Bob said…

Na, I don't know nyx, or maybe I've forgotten faces. I'm not good with networking, when I really should be. Defs will check her out.

Any doctor I see basically reads "former addict, self harmer" and nothing else. Fuck me if I need some goddamn antibiotics and some would cream, they're going to tell me over and over again how its all in my head.

At 8:18pm on July 28, 2016, Ed Tillman said…

Thanks for the shout out, man! You rock.

At 8:58am on July 27, 2016, Lisa Vollrath said…

Fishspit, thanks for the trade offer. I have jack to trade at the moment. 

At 10:24am on July 20, 2016, Quasifesto said…

Life got real for a sec, but I'm gonna send you some cash after the first of the month. I know you don't ask for it, so that's exactly why I think it's important to pay you for your work. Keep it up!

At 12:38pm on June 15, 2016, Roger Cleaves said…

Hey Fishspit. Did you get that thing I sent you??

At 6:55pm on May 20, 2016, aliasaint said…
hey, fishspit! i'll totally trade with ya!
At 9:08am on May 6, 2016, Ed Tillman said…

Hey Fishspit, I got my copy of "Cute" today. When you said it would be delayed I was expecting a week or so. The envelope art was awesome. I cannot wait to sit down and read it. I'll get The 5 Cent News out to you and Serena.

At 12:41am on May 5, 2016, Te Hao Boon said…
And of course, your zines had arrived safely and they are some great shit! Admittedly I was abit taken aback by the stream of consciousness writing at first but slowly grew into it, keep the great work! Please send me more too, do you have paypal? I would like to pay you to help cover up some cost but I can't change my money to USD as you need to exchange a minimum amount in those places...

View All Comments

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2016   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service