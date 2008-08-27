“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.

Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.

Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.

For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com

(**Please Note** : Upon much reflection, I have decided to change the title of the zine, "Different Shades Of Normal" to a title which has yet to be determined. Even though the title will be changed soon, it will be released as issue #5. Just an FYI.)



"Different Shades of Normal #4: Imagination Energy Issue" is now available.



This issue includes: struggling with being more vulnerable, not listening to instincts and veering off in another direction, interviews, art, analyzing past mistakes, poetry, ideas, telling the truth, feeling comfortable in different shoes, what being in the middle means, finding no place to fit in and imagining/dreaming one up, deep writing flow, etc. It is 30 pages, typed, black and white photocopy and stapled. And as an automatic add-on, readers will also get "DSON #4.5: A heart to heart issue". It is 14 pages, typed, black and white photocopy, quarter size and stapled. If you would like to trade, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com



"Falling Apart: A zine on death, grief, mourning and loss" is still available.

This zine is about grieving and mourning the death of someone while using letters, stories, poetry, artwork, photography as a way to help cope with grief.

There is a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the death of a loved one....a lot of "time heals all wounds," "life goes on" and "what's done is done." Am hoping this zine will try to help people understand grief and not shaming those who are mourning into silence, denial, isolation and to "just get over it."

The grief zine is 38 pages and it's typed.

Currently have 10 copies on hand. If you would like to trade, contact Zippity through their facebook page, send a message through wemakezines or email Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com



**Thank you to the contributors**

It's....It's....It's a zine! A zine is born! 'Different Shades of Normal #3 presents:

The rewind and fast-forward edition.' (This zine is still available for trades).

DSON #3 is a perzine which includes 21 years of journal writing. It includes failed relationships, depression, self-destruction, grief, self-care, etc. It's typed and is 38 pages. Hurry and get it soon before it goes beddy-bye!

You can contact Zippity at: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com



***DSON issue #1 and #2 are out of print and no longer available.***

The "Hugging a Tree" zine was created during International Zine Month in 2015. It's a mini, 7 page zine. If you are interested in a free copy, message or email with your details.