Stephen J. Lazotte's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
15 members
Posted on March 26, 2017 at 9:24pm 0 Comments 2 Likes
Hello! I apologise for not updating anyone in the past year. I have enough zines to make two or three issues now. I should have made #9 (number nine... number nine...) months ago, but I slacked off. It will be out in the next couple of months. I promise. Thank you all for your patience!
My PO Box is closed until I pay for the next six months this Thursday or Friday, so until then, refrain from mailing them to me, thank you :-)
-Stephen
Posted on March 22, 2016 at 5:52pm 1 Comment 2 Likes
As you may or may not know, my father DJ Frederick has passed his review zine "One Minute Zine Reviews to me. I have received enough zines to start compiling reviews together. The new issue will be quarter-sized. I like that size. Please continue to submit your zines for review at: Stephen J. Lazotte c/o One Minute Zine Reviews PO Box 383 Manchester NH 03105
Posted on February 16, 2014 at 11:48pm 0 Comments 1 Like
I'm sorry I've been away and inactive on this forum. I've been a little busy. Nonetheless, the first *OFFICIAL* issue of "Confessions of a Type 40" is projected to be available mid-April. It's a collaborative zine for and by Whovians, so submissions (poem/anecdote/review/short story/drawing) to be considered for the first issue are due by March 21st (2014).
Feel free to message me here or email me at confessionsofatype40 at gmail dot com.
Posted on August 20, 2013 at 7:21pm 1 Comment 0 Likes
'Confessions of a Type 40' started out as a perzine, originally titled 'Confessions of a Type 4' (Type 4 Personality on the Enneagram). Early in planning the layout, my father suggested to change 'Type 4' to Type 40' because I wanted to make the cover look similar to the TARDIS from Doctor Who, complete with customized door instruction.…Continue
Hi Stephen,
Just saw your comment on my wall. Thanks for the back story. It's a great story. I'm glad you two have zines in common. Thanks for the link, I'll check it out.
Welcome, Stephen! Let's hear more about that zine of yours!