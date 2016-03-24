Stephen J. Lazotte's Page

We Make Zines

Stephen J. Lazotte
  • Male
  Manchester, NH
  • United States
Stephen J. Lazotte's Blog

ONE MINUTE ZINE REVIEWS #9 UPDATE II: Papernet Boogaloo

Posted on March 26, 2017 at 9:24pm 0 Comments

Hello! I apologise for not updating anyone in the past year. I have enough zines to make two or three issues now. I should have made #9 (number nine... number nine...) months ago, but I slacked off. It will be out in the next couple of months. I promise. Thank you all for your patience!

My PO Box is closed until I pay for the next six months this Thursday or Friday, so until then, refrain from mailing them to me, thank you :-)

-Stephen

One Minute Zine Reviews #9 Update

Posted on March 22, 2016 at 5:52pm 1 Comment

As you may or may not know, my father DJ Frederick has passed his review zine "One Minute Zine Reviews to me. I have received enough zines to start compiling reviews together. The new issue will be quarter-sized. I like that size. Please continue to submit your zines for review at: Stephen J. Lazotte c/o One Minute Zine Reviews PO Box 383 Manchester NH 03105

Been A While

Posted on February 16, 2014 at 11:48pm 0 Comments

I'm sorry I've been away and inactive on this forum. I've been a little busy. Nonetheless, the first *OFFICIAL* issue of "Confessions of a Type 40" is projected to be available mid-April. It's a collaborative zine for and by Whovians, so submissions (poem/anecdote/review/short story/drawing) to be considered for the first issue are due by March 21st (2014).

Feel free to message me here or email me at confessionsofatype40 at gmail dot com.

Confessions of a Type 40

Posted on August 20, 2013 at 7:21pm 1 Comment

'Confessions of a Type 40' started out as a perzine, originally titled 'Confessions of a Type 4' (Type 4 Personality on the Enneagram). Early in planning the layout, my father suggested to change 'Type 4' to Type 40' because I wanted to make the cover look similar to the TARDIS from Doctor Who, complete with customized door instruction.…

Continue

Comment Wall (2 comments)

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

At 7:33pm on September 20, 2013, Krissy Ponyboy Press said…

Hi Stephen,

Just saw your comment on my wall. Thanks for the back story. It's a great story. I'm glad you two have zines in common. Thanks for the link, I'll check it out.

At 7:48pm on August 18, 2013, Kari Tervo said…

Welcome, Stephen! Let's hear more about that zine of yours!

 
 
 

